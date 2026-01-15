Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Rockets-Thunder, NBA, NFL Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services An electrifying Eastern Conference clash is on deck as the Boston Celtics travel to Miami to face the Heat at the Kaseya Center on January 15, 2026. New Kalshi customers can capitalize on an exclusive welcome offer using the Kalshi promo code WTOP to receive a $10 sign-up bonus, which is unlocked after you make your first $100 in trades.







This bonus provides the perfect bankroll boost to trade on the outcome of this Celtics-Heat showdown or any other NBA game on this week’s slate.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for Jan. 15

This exclusive welcome offer is designed to give new users a running start on Kalshi’s unique prediction markets. By signing up with the promo code HEATCELTICS, you position yourself to receive a $10 bonus, adding extra capital to your account as you prepare to trade on the outcome of the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat matchup.

To qualify for the bonus, you must be a new Kalshi customer, 18 years or older, and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The $10 bonus is automatically credited to your account after you execute your first $100 in trades on any available market. This offer is available in 45 states; residents of Illinois, Maryland, Montana, New Jersey, Nevada, and Ohio are not eligible to participate.

Use Kalshi NBA Promo Today on Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat

Kalshi’s innovative platform allows you to trade on the outcome of the game, turning your sports knowledge into potential profit. Based on the latest consensus odds, the visiting Boston Celtics are the moneyline favorites heading into this Eastern Conference battle.

A successful $10 trade on the favored Celtics at -143 would result in a $6.99 profit. Conversely, backing the underdog Heat with a $10 trade at +121 would yield a $12.10 profit if they pull off the upset at home.

When analyzing the matchup, key performance indicators lean in Boston’s favor. The Celtics boast a formidable Net Rating of 6.5, showcasing their ability to outscore opponents by an estimated 6.5 points per 100 possessions. They also dominate the glass, grabbing 51.6% of all available rebounds. In contrast, the Miami Heat hold a positive but less commanding Net Rating of 1.7 and secure only 48.9% of rebounds. These statistical advantages on both ends of the floor make a compelling case for the Celtics to cover as road favorites against a Heat squad that’s been inconsistent this season.

How to Activate Your Kalshi Promo Code

Ready to get in on the action for the Celtics vs. Heat showdown? Follow these simple steps to register your new account, claim your bonus, and start trading on the outcome of this exciting Eastern Conference matchup.