Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Packers-Bears, NFL Playoffs Predictions

Enter the Kalshi promo code and make your first $100 in trades. New customers will receive a $10 bonus for buying contracts.

The second NFL matchup on Saturday is between NFC North foes. The Packers have a 53% chance to get the win on the road, while the Bears are at 47%. These teams split their two meeting this season, with each home team winning.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for Packers-Bears Predictions

NFL Markets .Game Winners, Spreads, Totals, Passing Props, Rushing Props, Touchdowns, Mentions and Futures

A contract for Chicago will cost around 47 cents (Green Bay at 53 cents). A winning result will release a $1 payout. Purchase contracts before the game and follow along to find chances to make trades. For example, let’s say you buy 50 contracts for the Bears. You may be able to sell some contracts for a profit if they get off to a hot start

This is also the case for other markets, like the spread and total. Take Green Bay to win by over 2.5 points at 48% or the game to have over 43.5 points scored at 55%. There are props for passing, receiving, rushing, touchdowns and mentions. You can take Josh Jacobs to score a touchdown at 54% or Caleb Williams to have 200+ passing yards at 55%.

Continue making trades on the other wild-card matchups on Sunday and Monday. Browse through markets for the Bills vs. Jaguars, 49ers vs. Eagles, Chargers vs. Patriots and Texans vs. Steelers.

Predict Which Team Will Win the Championship

Use this time during NFL Wild Card Weekend to take a team to win the title. It’s one of the most popular markets on Kalshi with a volume over $93 million.

The Seahawks entered the playoffs with the best chance to win the championship. They get a bye in the first round after securing the top spot in the NFC, while the Broncos are on top in the AFC.

