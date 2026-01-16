Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NFL Divisional Predictions This Week

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Activate our latest Kalshi promo code WTOP to receive a bonus that can be used on the NBA games tonight or NFL Playoff games this weekend. Simply place $100 worth of trades on any topic of your interest, and Kalshi has a ton you can trade on, and you will receive a $10 bonus guaranteed.







Kalshi is legal in all 50 states with a ton of different topics, including sports, which is why it has become one of the most popular platforms.

There are plenty of sports markets across the NBA, NFL, NCAAF and much more, but the fun of playing on Kalshi is the sheer volume of different types of topics you can trade on. Along with sports, you can make trades on the climate, politics, celebrities, TV references, AGI and so much more. Just buy contracts at a certain price and claim $1 for every correct contract you buy.

Kalshi works through implied odds, essentially the percentage chance that Kalshi says something is going to happen. So, the higher the implied odds the most likely that even is going to occur, according to Kalshi. We will dive into all that below, including how to redeem the bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP For NBA, NFL Bonus

Signing up with this Kalshi promo code offer is the perfect way to get started and have bonus funs to play around with. All you need to do is sign up and place $100 of trades on the app, spanning any topic. After doing that, a $10 bonus is yours.

Sports fans have made their way to Kalshi, but there is much more you can trade on. Here are some of the additional topics you can make trades on:

Politics

Culture

Crypto

Climate

Economics

Mentions

Companies

Financials

Tech and Science

Health

World

How to Redeem the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for $10 Bonus

Use any of the other links we have provided and go through the sign-up process to get set up with your offer. Make sure to enter the code WTOP alongside required personal information (Name, date of birth, address, etc.) to create your account.

Then, you will just have to make a deposit with a compatible payment method, like a credit card. This will set you up to make your first trade with Kalshi. Once you make $100 in trades, you will receive your $10 in bonuses.

So, sign up and start making trades on sports, the weather, politics and more on Kalshi.

Anytime Touchdown Markets for NFL Playoffs Games via Kalshi

It is not just main markets that are available on Kalshi, either, but additional player prop and alternate markets as well. Of course, you can trade on the winner straight up if that is what you would prefer, but part of the fun of using Kalshi is to take advantage of all of the markets at your disposal, including anytime touchdowns.

Here are some of the players and what they are trading at to score this weekend:

RJ Harvey: 54%

Josh Allen: 51%

James Cook: 51%

Christian McCaffrey: 55%

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 51%

Zach Charbonnet: 50%

Woody Marks: 38%

Rhamondre Stevenson: 35%

TreVeyon Henderson: 33%

Davante Adams: 54%

Puka Nacua: 53%

Kyren Williams: 44$

