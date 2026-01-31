Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA + UFC 325 Predictions

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Start making predictions on the NBA, UFC 325, NHL, college basketball, NFL or any other sport with Kalshi promo code WTOP. New players can sign up and start with a guaranteed bonus. Click here to activate this offer.







Set up a new account and start making trades on sports or any other available market. Players will receive a $10 sign-up bonus after making $100 worth of trades.

Prediction markets are seeing a surge in popularity, and Kalshi is among the best of the best. New players who take advantage of this offer can start making predictions on everything from sports and politics to culture and climate.

Click here to redeem Kalshi promo code WTOP and secure a $10 sign-up bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Sign-Up Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Make $100 in Trades, Get $10 Bonus UFC 325 Main Card Featherweight: Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Diego Lopes

Lightweight: Dan Hooker vs. Benoit Saint-Denis

Lightweight: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Heavyweight: Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira

Lightweight: Quillan Salkilld vs. Jamie Mullarkey Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 31, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This Kalshi promo keeps things simple for new customers. Create a new account and start making trades on the NBA, UFC 325, NHL, college basketball, politics, climate, culture or any other market.

Remember, once players hit that $100 trading threshold, they will receive the bonuses. New users will have $10 in bonuses to use on Kalshi this weekend. Prediction markets offer a wide range of opportunities to make picks.

How to Get Started With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

It won’t take long for players to sign up with Kalshi and start reaping the rewards. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process:

Click here to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Make sure to input promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer.

Set up a new account by providing basic identifying information in the required fields.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Make $100 worth of trades to secure a $10 sign-up bonus.

Use these bonuses to make picks on the NBA, UFC 325, college basketball and more.

UFC 325 Preview

UFC 325 is the second event on streaming with Paramount+. Justin Gaethje won the interim lightweight belt last weekend. Meanwhile, the featherweight title is on the line this Saturday when Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes step into the octagon. This will be a rematch of when these two met last April, and Volkanovski won by unanimous decision.

Kalshi will have tons of ways to make predictions on Volkanovski vs. Lopes or any other fight at UFC 325. Take a look at the method of victory percentages for this featherweight championship fight (percentages are subject to change before the start of the fight):