Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA, NFL Week 18 Predictions

Capitalize on the most recent Kalshi promo code WTOP offer and lock in a $10 trading bonus for NBA games, bowl games and the final weekend of the NFL regular season. Set up your new account today and make $100 in trades to get your reward. Click here to create your new account.





Kalshi has gained a ton of popularity recently, in large part due to unique prediction markets for political events and more. We will focus mainly on the sports markets, but you can make predictions for any market with your offer and redeem your reward.

The NBA provides 10 games to make predictions for tonight, with games like Hawks-Knicks, Nuggets-Cavaliers and Thunder-Warriors headlining the slate.

Bowl season rolls on with four more games today. It starts with Rice-Texas State and then is followed by Navy-Cincinnati, Arizona-SMU and Wake Forest-Mississippi.

Another intriguing game to look into for tonight is the Rangers-Panthers Winter Classic game. All of these options come before the conclusion of the NFL regular season this weekend. The Panthers-Buccaneers, Seahawks-49ers and Ravens-Steelers games will determine seeding and who secures the remaining playoff spots.

Sign up now and maximize your choices with your first trades with Kalshi. Let’s go through how this will all work within the app.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP For $10 Weekend Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Make $100 in Trades, Get $10 Bonus NFL Markets Game Winners, Spreads, Totals, Passing Props, Rushing Props, Receiving Props, Touchdowns and Futures Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On Jan. 2, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Let’s use tonight’s Thunder-Warriors game as an example of how to go through your first trade. For this scenario, we will say that you are going to back the Warriors tonight.

The Warriors coming into tonight’s game as an underdog. Maybe they get off to a good start and take an early lead against the Thunder. This would be a good opportunity to sell your contracts for a profit.

This is what sets Kalshi apart from a normal sportsbook, as you would not have the opportunity to do this with a normal moneyline wager.

More Trading Opportunities With Kalshi

You could make one $100 trade to unlock your $10 bonus, but making multiple trades that come to a total of $100 would be a good way to get familiar with the app.

Maybe you are interested in making predictions for Rangers-Panthers, Seahawks-49ers and Ravens-Steelers this weekend on top of your Thunder-Warriors prediction. Just make sure that the total for all four of these predictions comes to $100.

For example, maybe you have made a $25 prediction for Thunder-Warriors and you think the Rangers, Seahawks and Steelers will get wins. Three more $25 trades for those games would unleash your $10 in bonuses.

Redeem Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Click here or on any of the other links we have provided and go through the sign-up process to get set up with your offer. Make sure to enter the code WTOP alongside required personal information (Name, date of birth, address, etc.) to create your account.

Then, you will just have to make a deposit with a compatible payment method, like a credit card. This will set you up to make your first trade with Kalshi. Once you make $100 in trades, you will receive your $10 in bonuses.