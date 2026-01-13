Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA, NFL, Political Prediction Markets

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Activate our latest Kalshi promo code WTOP to receive a generous welcome offer while making trades on the NBA tonight or NFL playoffs this weekend. Place a $100 worth of trades on the the NBA tonight, or any other market and/or topic to claim this $10 bonus.







Kalshi is legal in all 50 states with a ton of different topics, including sports, which is why it has become one of the most popular platforms. You can check out the NBA games tonight, NFL games this weekend, and also much more including: climate, politics, celebrities, TV references, AGI and so much more. Just buy contracts at a certain price and claim $1 for every correct contract you buy.

Kalshi works through implied odds, essentially the percentage chance that Kalshi says something is going to happen. So, the higher the implied odds the most likely that even is going to occur, according to Kalshi. For example, the biggest favorite of all NFL playoff games this weekend is the Seahawks at 74%, giving them a 74% implied probability of beating the 49ers on Saturday.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP For NBA, NFL Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Make $100 in Trades, Get $10 Bonus NFL Markets Game Winners, Spreads, Totals, Passing Props, Rushing Props, Receiving Props, Touchdowns and Futures Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 13, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This Kalshi promo is a great way for players to get a feel for prediction markets while locking up bonuses. All new users will receive a $10 bonus after making $100 worth of trades, no matter what.

Sports are obviously very popular to trade on using Kalshi, but there is much more you can check out. Below, we list some of the additional popular markets:

Politics

Sports

Culture

Crypto

Climate

Economics

Mentions

Companies

Financials

Tech and Science

Health

World

NFL Divisional Round Preview via Kalshi

There are four more NFL playoff games on the schedule this weekend, two on Saturday and two on Sunday:

Buffalo Bills (51%) vs. Denver Broncos (49%), 4:30 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers (26%) vs. Seattle Seahawks (74%), 8 p.m. ET

Houston Texans (42%) vs. New England Patriots (58%), 3 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Rams (63%) vs. Chicago Bears (37%), 6:30 p.m. ET

It is interesting to see the Broncos slight underdogs despite being the No. 1 seed and having a bye last week, but it is hard to doubt Josh Allen with the way he is playing for the Bills.

On the NFC side, the Rams head to chilly Chicago, yet are relatively heavy favorites to beat the Bears. Dive into it all using Kalshi.

How to Redeem the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Use any of the other links we have provided and go through the sign-up process to get set up with your offer. Make sure to enter the code WTOP alongside required personal information (Name, date of birth, address, etc.) to create your account.

Then, you will just have to make a deposit with a compatible payment method, like a credit card. This will set you up to make your first trade with Kalshi. Once you make $100 in trades, you will receive your $10 in bonuses.

So, sign up and start making trades on sports, the weather, politics and more on Kalshi.