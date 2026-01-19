Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Miami vs. Indiana CFP Final Predictions

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Create a new account and start with $100 worth of trades on any topic of your choice, which includes sports predictions on games such as Miami vs. Indiana tonight. Kalshi initially gained popularity by being able to trade on topics such as the weather, economy, politics, culture and more, and now sports fans are starting to take advantage of the offerings, which include a bunch of markets for both the NFL playoff games.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP for NCAAF Bonus

Kalshi is a predictions market, not a sportsbook. To be clear, you can still win real cash by picking the correct outcome of certain games, it just operates a little differently than what you would see on a sportsbook.

Kalshi utilizes implied probability for each prediction you make. This is essentially the percentage chance that a certain outcome will happen according to Kalshi. For example, Indiana currently sit at a 74% implied probability for the National Championship game against Miami tonight. The probability also acts as a price point, which means you can buy a contract for the Patriots to win at about 74 cents each. Each correct contract yields the user $1.

From there, it’s all about making the right predictions. It is not just sports, either, as you can buy and sell contracts for just about anything, from sports to weather to politics to pop culture. You name it, you can predict whether it’ll happen or not on Kalshi.

Miami vs. Indiana Preview via Kalshi

The last game of the college football season is tonight between these two teams. Not sure many would have predicted the final game would be between Miami and Indiana, which is why we play the games. Even more would be shocked to hear just how big of a favorite Indiana is. We’ll detail the current prices on this game below:

Winner: Indiana (74%)

Winner: Miami (26%)

Indiana Wins by Over 7.5 Points (50%)

Over 48.5 Points Scored (46%)

1st Half Winner: Indiana (65%)

1st Half Winner: Miami (29%)

Kalshi Promo Code: How to Sign Up & Redeem

If you have yet signed up on Kalshi, now is the perfect time to get started with the NFL playoffs down to four teams and the College Football National Championship game tonight. This is a legal and regulated site in the US.

New customers can take these steps to create an account:

Head to the platform and use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Enter your name, email address, birthdate and last four digits of your SSN to verify your identity. Use a debit card or another payment method to make a deposit. Make $100 in trades to release a $10 bonus.

Go to the leaderboard to see which customers have had success over the last month. You can even see which topics and markets they’ve been trading.

