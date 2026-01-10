Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for NFL Wild Card Weekend Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Gear up for the start of the NFL playoffs by activating the Kalshi promo code WTOP to claim a $10 sign-up bonus after making $100 worth of trades on Kalshi. Use this opportunity to trade on the two NFL games today between the Rams-Panthers and Packers-Bears Saturday, and get a head start on the NFL Wild Card Weekend.







Kalshi is legal in all 50 states with a ton of different topics, including sports, on the platform, which is why it has become one of the most popular platforms for users. Check out the NFL games today, but you can trade predictions on the climate, politics, celebrities, TV references, AGI and so much more. Just buy contracts at a certain price and claim $1 for every correct contract you buy.

As for those two games today, the Rams are a heavy favorite to win in Carolina, currently trading at 82%, while the Packers are also an away team that is favored, just much lighter of a favorite at 52%. Sign up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP, and starting trading on the NFL and more today.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP For $10 NFL Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Make $100 in Trades, Get $10 Bonus NFL Markets Game Winners, Spreads, Totals, Passing Props, Rushing Props, Receiving Props, Touchdowns and Futures Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 10, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Take advantage of this opportunity to claim a sweat-free bonus thanks to this Kalshi welcome offer. Sign up with a new account and make at least $100 in trades- across any topic- and you will receive a $10 bonus no matter the outcome of those initial trades.

Kalshi works through implied odds, essentially the percentage chance that Kalshi says something is going to happen. So, the higher percentages, such as the Rams moneyline at 82%, means they have an 82% chance of winning outright according to Kalshi, and are a much more expensive buy than the Packers moneyline at 52%.

NFL Anytime TD Markets Saturday via Kalshi

It is not just main lines that you can trade on for the NFL games today, however. Kalshi also has traditional player prop markets you can check out, including the anytime touchdown market, which has become one of the most popular markets in the NFL in general.

For the two Saturday games, here are some of the best anytime touchdowns to trade on:

Kyren Williams: 56%

D’Andre Swift: 39%

Christian Watson: 36%

Tetairoa McMillan: 34%

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: How to Redeem $10 Bonus

Use any of the other links we have provided and go through the sign-up process to get set up with your offer. Make sure to enter the code WTOP alongside required personal information (Name, date of birth, address, etc.) to create your account.

Then, you will just have to make a deposit with a compatible payment method, like a credit card. This will set you up to make your first trade with Kalshi. Once you make $100 in trades, you will receive your $10 in bonuses.

So, sign up and start making trades on sports, the weather, politics and more on Kalshi.