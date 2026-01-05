Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for NBA, CBB, NFL Playoffs Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Kalshi is taking the country by storm, and new users who get started with our latest Kalshi promo code WTOP can get a $10 sign up bonus after you make $100 worth of trades on Kalshi. The predictions market has emerged as an excellent alternative to sports betting, and signing up is as easy as 1-2-3. Click below and enter code WTOP to get started today:

Legal in all 50 U.S. States, Kalshi gives sports fans a different way to predict outcomes, but it’s not just for sports. You can trade predictions on the climate, politics, celebrities, TV references, AGI and so much more. Just buy contracts at a certain price and claim $1 for every correct contract you buy.

On this page we’ll take a closer look at this Kalshi Promo Code and provide some implied odds for today’s NBA slate.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA Monday

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Date Last Verified On January 5, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Let’s take an example from tonight’s NBA slate to better explain the Kalshi system.

Kalshi works through implied odds, essentially the percentage chance that Kalshi says something is going to happen. As of right now, the Chicago Bulls sit at a 19% implied chance to beat the Boston Celtics later tonight. That means you can buy contracts for the Bulls at about 19 cents per contract. As mentioned above, you’ll win $1 for each correct contract you buy, so if you bought 100 contracts for the Bulls to win at 19 cents each, you’d net around 81 bucks should they win.

For those interested, here’s a look at the implied odds for all eight NBA matchups on Monday. Kalshi also has implied odds available for the College Football Playoff (which starts on Thursday with Ole Miss vs. Miami) and NFL Playoffs later this weekend, plus so much more including NHL, college hoops and soccer.

New York Knicks (54%) at Detroit Pistons

Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics (81%)

Atlanta Hawks at Toronto Raptors (57%)

Phoenix Suns at Houston Rockets (73%)

Charlotte Hornets at Oklahoma City Thunder (90%)

Denver Nuggets at Philadelphia 76ers (82%)

Golden State Warriors (52%) at Los Angeles Clippers

Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers (67%)

Download This Kalshi Promo Code for $10 Bonus

As mentioned above, Kalshi is a predictions market that has taken the country by storm. Available in all 50 states, Kalshi serves as a great alternative to sports betting, especially for those in states without legal betting such as California or Texas.

Looking to get started witha $10 sign-up bonus thanks to this Kalshi Promo Code WTOP? Just follow the steps below to hop on board.