Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for College Football, NBA, NFL Week 18 Predictions

Apply the Kalshi promo code and make $100 in trades. This will release a $10 bonus, which can be used for buying contracts.

Kalshi is beginning to have more competition in this space, but it’s still the favorite option. Below, we explain how you can make trades on individual games and futures. We have the College Football Playoff on Thursday, followed by important NFL matchups over the weekend.

Trade Ole Miss-Georgia with the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Make $100 in Trades, Get $10 Bonus Football Markets Game Winners, Spreads, Totals, Passing Props, Rushing Props, Receiving Props, Touchdowns and Futures Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 1, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Georgia has a 67% chance to win the Sugar Bowl on Thursday night, while Ole Miss is at 33%. This means you can buy contracts for Georgia around 67 cents each. A winning contract releases a $1 payout.

Let’s say you buy 100 contracts for Ole Miss prior to kickoff, and they take the lead after a great start. If their chances rise, you’ll have an opportunity to sell for a profit. This is also the case for trading the spread and total. Take Georgia to win by over 6.5 points or over 56.5 points to be scored. Their previous meeting back in October was high scoring, with Georgia winning by eight points.

When this game is over, check the future markets to find the updated chances for the CFP winner. Ohio State was on top entering the round, but that’s no longer the case after their loss to Miami.

Kalshi Promo Code: How to Claim $10 Bonus

Kalshi is a regulated and legal option in the US. You can find markets for outcomes in sports, politics, culture and much more. It even has a leaderboard, so you can see which markets the top customers are trading. Complete these easy steps to begin 2026 with a bonus:

Click here to use the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, birthdate and last four digits of your SSN. Use an accepted banking method to make a deposit. Trade $100 to gain a $10 bonus.

Future Markets for the NFL

There are several important NFL matchups in Week 18, including the Panthers vs. Buccaneers and Seahawks vs. 49ers on Saturday. And on Sunday, it’ll be the Ravens vs. Steelers to decide the last spot in the playoffs.

The Pro Football Champion is one of the most traded markets on Kalshi. These are the current chances for which team will win it all:

Rams: 14%

Seahawks: 14%

49ers: 12%

Bills: 10%

Eagles: 10%

Broncos: 9%

Patriots: 9%

Texans: 7%

Jaguars: 7%

Bears: 6%

