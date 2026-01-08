Josh Manson has 2 goals, 2 assists and a fight as Avalanche rout Senators 8-2

DENVER (AP) — Defenseman Josh Manson had two goals, two assists and a fight as the Colorado Avalanche beat Ottawa…

DENVER (AP) — Defenseman Josh Manson had two goals, two assists and a fight as the Colorado Avalanche beat Ottawa 8-2 on Thursday night for their seventh straight victory over the Senators.

Brock Nelson added two goals, and Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Martin Necas and Brent Burns also scored for the Avalanche to open a seven-game homestand. The Avalanche are 18-0-2 at Ball Arena this season.

Colorado tied a franchise record for goals in a period with six in the second. The last time Colorado scored that many during a period was Nov. 7, 2019, against Nashville in the second.

The game turned chippy in the third, with Ottawa’s Nick Cousins and Ridly Greig drawing misconduct penalties.

Manson got into a first-period fight with defenseman Tyler Kleven and moments after getting out of the penalty box scored the first goal of the game. He had an assist on Makar’s goal in the second period to complete the Gordie Howe hat trick. It was Manson’s first career two-goal game.

Scott Wedgewood finished with 29 saves to help the Avalanche snap a two-game slide.

Shane Pinto and Brady Tkachuk scored for a Senators team that lost 3-1 in Utah the night before.

The momentum swung when Ottawa appeared to make it a one-goal game in the second only to have the goal negated after Colorado successfully challenged for offside.

Starting Ottawa goaltender Leevi Merilainen was pulled early in the second after giving up his third goal. Backup Mads Sogaard surrendered five goals before Merilainen returned to the net for the third.

MacKinnon had a goal and three assists. It was his 312th multi-point game, trailing only Peter Stastny (313) and Joe Sakic (473) for most in franchise history.

Up next

Senators: Host Florida on Saturday night.

Avalanche: Host Columbus on Saturday.

