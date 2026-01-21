Jets host the Panthers after Scheifele’s 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (25-20-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (20-23-6, in the Central Division) Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Florida Panthers (25-20-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (20-23-6, in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host the Florida Panthers after Mark Scheifele’s two-goal game against the St. Louis Blues in the Jets’ 3-1 win.

Winnipeg has a 20-23-6 record overall and a 12-9-4 record in home games. The Jets are 19-8-4 in games they score three or more goals.

Florida has an 11-10-0 record on the road and a 25-20-3 record overall. The Panthers rank fifth in the league serving 10.9 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scheifele has scored 25 goals with 36 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Sam Reinhart has 24 goals and 23 assists for the Panthers. Sam Bennett has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Panthers: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.2 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.