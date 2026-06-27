Magic waive Jonathan Isaac, their No. 6 pick in the 2017 draft who battled injuries

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Magic waived Jonathan Isaac on Saturday, ending the former first-round pick’s injury-shortened time with…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Orlando Magic waived Jonathan Isaac on Saturday, ending the former first-round pick’s injury-shortened time with the team.

The Magic took Isaac with the No. 6 pick in the 2017 draft. After playing in 75 games in 2018-19 in a promising second season, the 6-foot-10 forward tore his left ACL in August 2020 during the NBA’s restart and missed the next two seasons while recovering from surgery.

Isaac played in 52 games this season, averaging 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 10 minutes per game. He didn’t appear in Orlando’s first-round playoff series against Detroit because of a left knee strain.

Isaac appeared in 328 games for the Magic, averaging 6.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks. He is sixth on Orlando’s career blocked shots list with 391.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/nba

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.