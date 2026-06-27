Eight teams chase final Round of 32 places on last day of World Cup group play, in photos

The World Cup group play wraps up with the last four places in the Round of 32 still up for…

The World Cup group play wraps up with the last four places in the Round of 32 still up for grabs. Eight teams remain in contention as decisive matches in Groups J, K and L determine the final qualifiers. England faces Panama, Croatia meets Ghana, Colombia takes on Portugal, Congo battles Uzbekistan, while Algeria plays Austria and Jordan closes group play against Argentina.

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