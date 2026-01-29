Islanders visit the Rangers in Metropolitan Division play

New York Islanders (29-19-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (22-26-6, in the Metropolitan Division) New York; Thursday,…

New York Islanders (29-19-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (22-26-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -132, Rangers +110; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders take on the New York Rangers in a matchup within the Metropolitan Division Thursday.

New York is 22-26-6 overall and 6-7-1 against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers are 19-5-1 in games they score three or more goals.

New York is 29-19-5 overall and 9-5-2 against the Metropolitan Division. The Islanders have gone 13-4-2 when scoring a power-play goal.

The teams play Thursday for the fourth time this season. The Islanders won the last meeting 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin has 19 goals and 38 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 21 goals and 13 assists for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau has scored five goals with two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-8-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.6 goals per game.

Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

