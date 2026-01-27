Islanders play the Rangers following Pageau’s 2-goal performance

New York Rangers (22-25-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (28-19-5, in the Metropolitan Division) Elmont, New York;…

New York Rangers (22-25-6, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (28-19-5, in the Metropolitan Division)

Elmont, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders host the New York Rangers after Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored two goals in the Islanders’ 4-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

New York is 8-5-2 against the Metropolitan Division and 28-19-5 overall. The Islanders have gone 13-4-2 in games they convert at least one power play.

New York has gone 22-25-6 overall with a 6-6-1 record against the Metropolitan Division. The Rangers have gone 19-5-1 in games they score three or more goals.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Islanders won the last matchup 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has scored 12 goals with 31 assists for the Islanders. Matthew Schaefer has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.

Vincent Trocheck has 11 goals and 22 assists for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad has six goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Rangers: 2-7-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 4.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

