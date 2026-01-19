Guehi becomes latest signing in Man City’s big recruitment drive after leaving Palace

Manchester City completed the signing of England defender Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace for a reported 20 million pounds ($26.7…

Manchester City completed the signing of England defender Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace for a reported 20 million pounds ($26.7 million) on Monday, bolstering the team’s options amid a run of big injuries at center back.

Guehi, who would have been a free agent at the end of the season, almost joined Liverpool during the summer transfer window but the deal collapsed.

City has now sneaked in to sign him on a 5 1/2-year deal, making its move while manager Pep Guardiola is without center backs Josko Gvardiol, Ruben Dias and John Stones because of injuries.

Guehi, who was Palace’s captain, became the second signing by City this month after winger Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth for a reported $87 million.

A product of Chelsea’s academy, Guehi has played for Palace since joining from Swansea in 2021 and is now a regular starter for England.

“This move feels like the culmination of all the hard work I have put into my career,” the 25-year-old Guehi said. “I am now at the best club in England and part of an unbelievable squad of players. It feels good to be able to say that.”

City director of football Hugo Viana said the club was signing “one of the best defenders in English football for quite some time now” and a player “entering the prime years of his career.”

“I feel we have signed a huge talent who will help us improve,” Viana said. “He is only 25, but he has shown already he is a leader, a brilliant professional and someone desperate to improve.”

Guehi didn’t feature for Palace in its 2-1 loss at Sunderland on Saturday because he was tying up his move to City. The timing of the transfer angered Palace manager Oliver Glasner, who said his squad feels “abandoned” by the club’s board.

City rebuild

Guehi’s arrival continues City’s expensive rebuild over the last 12 months while the club awaits the verdict of a massive, long-running legal case with the Premier League.

City spent around an estimated $200 million in each of the winter and summer transfer windows in 2025, and already more than $100 million this month.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.