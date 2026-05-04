4 US-born players could be in the mix for Mexico’s World Cup roster

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s World Cup roster could owe more than a little bit to its northern neighbor. The…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s World Cup roster could owe more than a little bit to its northern neighbor.

The country has already had Mexican-American players on previous World Cup squads, but as many as four who were born and developed in the United States could be suiting up for El Tri in 2026.

“It would be a tremendous impact for the Mexican Americans for me to play in the World Cup,” said midfielder Brian Gutiérrez, who was born in Berwyn, Illinois, and was selected for the World Cup roster Tuesday. “It would be really exciting.”

Gutierrez could be joined on the Mexican squad by Chivas teammate Richy Ledezma, a midfielder and right back born in Phoenix, as well as Obed Vargas, a midfielder from Anchorage, Alaska, and right back Julián Araujo, a native of Lompoc, California.

Coach Javier Aguirre released a partial World Cup roster this week composed exclusively of players from Liga MX. Although Ledezma wasn’t included, that doesn’t mean he couldn’t be on the 26-man roster Aguirre announces on June 1. Mexico plays its tournament opener against South Africa on June 11 in Mexico City.

Vargas, who plays for Atlético Madrid, and Araujo, who plays for Glasgow Celtic, will have to wait alongside Ledezma. Araujo has been training in Mexico’s facility alone this week even though his place is not assured.

“I am Mexican, I feel the flag, the country and coming to Guadalajara was amazing,” Ledezma said. ”It is an honor, a dream of mine to play in the World Cup in the country where my parents were born.”

Gutiérrez played two games for the U.S. national team and Ledezma and Araujo one each before switching affiliation, and all four appeared for the American Under-23 and Under-20 teams. The quartet found themselves far back on the American depth chart.

Araujo made his Mexico debut in 2021, becoming the third player to appear for the U.S. and Mexican senior teams after Martín Vásquez and Edgar Castillo. Vargas debuted in 2024, and Ledezma and Gutiérrez this past January.

Mexico has never had more than two Mexican Americans suit up for a World Cup.

Two California natives, Isaac “Conejito” Brizuela and Miguel “Pocho” Ponce, represented Mexico in the 2014 tournament in Brazil.

Brizuela was born in San Jose, California, moved to Mexico when he was 2 and is now contemplating retirement after playing 16 years in the Mexican League.

Ponce, who was born in Sacramento, California, also returned to Mexico when he was a child after his mother was deported. She had worked as a housemaid in Sacramento.

“I don’t remember it because I was very young, but my mother told me about the deportation. It was a difficult time because my father stayed behind and we returned to Mexico, although years later we reunited,” said Ponce, who helped Mexico win the 2012 Olympic men’s soccer gold medal.

Gutiérrez, 22, played for the U.S. in January 2025 friendlies against Venezuela and Costa Rica.

The 25-year-old Ledezma played for the U.S. at the 2019 FIFA Under-20 World Cup and had one appearance with the senior squad in a friendly against Panama on Nov. 16, 2020. His career was slowed by a torn right ACL suffered with PSV Eindhoven in December 2020.

Araujo appeared for the U.S. in a December 2020 friendly against El Salvador.

Ledezma joined Chivas last summer from PSV and Gutierrez this year from the Chicago Fire.

“After the MLS season I was looking for another opportunity and Chivas came up. It was a dream come true,” Gutierrez told The Associated Press. “It was a no-brainer; it was bound to happen and I am glad that it happened now.”

Playing under the Chivas spotlight helped both players reach the Mexican national team quickly, but both had already been contacted by Andrés Lillini, who oversees Mexico’s youth teams.

The same was true for Vargas, while Araujo had already been called up in 2021 when Argentine Gerardo Martino coached Mexico.

“Scouting is the foundation of any development process, that’s why I came to the national team,” said Lillini, who worked as a scout for CSKA Moscow. “Every eligible Mexican player with the necessary skill level should be here, and we decided to begin with the United States.”

As part of Lillini’s and the Mexican Federation’s plan, the presence of Mexican American players could increase in the future. In the last call-up for the Under-16 national team, six players born in the U.S. were selected.

And although Lillini initially focused on the northern neighbor, he has also extended recruitment to children of Mexican parents living in Europe. He said he already has contacted 30 players abroad.

“All the federations in the world do it, we had to do it, too,” Lillini said.

Some fans and analysts believe the Mexican national team should consist only of Mexican-born players.

When Ponce and Brizuela played in the World Cup, there was no controversy because both were substitutes, and Brizuela’s nationality was only revealed after the tournament.

In other sports, such as baseball, having players of Mexican descent on national teams is commonplace. In the last World Baseball Classic, 10 of the 30 players on the Mexican squad were born in the U.S.

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