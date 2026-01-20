Gabriel Jesus returns to starting lineup and helps Arsenal make history in win at Inter Milan

MILAN (AP) — Gabriel Jesus is already hitting top form just a month after returning from a lengthy injury layoff.…

The Arsenal forward was given only his third start this season and he scored twice in a dynamic first half to set his side on the way to a 3-1 victory at Inter Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Jesus, who was named player of the match at San Siro, was out for almost a year after tearing his ACL last January.

“It’s a dream night. I always dreamed of being a footballer,” Jesus told Amazon Prime. “I watched when I was a kid, I watched a lot of Serie A, so to be here in this stadium and score here is tears in my eyes because I always dreamed of being here.

“There is always a reason that things happen even whether it’s good things or difficult things. I learned that during my 11 months out of the field.”

Jesus returned in December but has made mainly substitute appearances since then, with his only starts prior to Tuesday coming in domestic cup competitions.

However, Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta named the Brazilian in the starting lineup at San Siro in place of Viktor Gyökeres, who has struggled to adapt since his big-money move from Sporting Lisbon in the summer.

“Everyone wants to start,” Jesus added. “I am a very respectful guy. I am not a kid anymore, I am 28, so I understand football.

“I am very happy Vik came on and scored a goal. I am so happy I scored and Vik scored.”

Jesus fired Arsenal in front in the 10th minute with an instinctive finish to stretch out his leg and get on the end of a scuffed Jurrien Timber shot.

It was his first Champions League goal in more than two years, since netting in a group match against Lens in November 2023.

Inter leveled eight minutes later through Petar Sucic, but Jesus was again in the right place at the right time to again put Arsenal in front in the 31st minute.

Bukayo Saka swung in a corner from the right to the far post, where Leandro Trossard nodded it back across for Jesus to head home.

Gyökeres came on for Jesus in the 75th and scored Arsenal’s third, nine minutes later.

“This is great, we’ve been missing Gabby a lot,” Arteta said. “It’s going to raise his confident level, that of the team’s because we have now different profiles in that position.

“And the fact that those players are playing at that level — Victor comes in, he had a great impact as well in the game — it only makes us better and that’s what we’re seeking.”

The victory assured table-topping Arsenal of a spot in the knockout stage of the Champions League and also saw it win seven European games in a row for the first time in its history.

Arsenal has never won the Champions League, although it reached the final in 2006 — losing to Barcelona.

Arteta’s side also tops the Premier League, with a seven-point advantage, and hosts Manchester United on Sunday.

