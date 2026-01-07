Former England coach Kevin Keegan diagnosed with cancer, says family

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Kevin Keegan, the former England player and coach, has been diagnosed with cancer, his family said…

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Kevin Keegan, the former England player and coach, has been diagnosed with cancer, his family said Wednesday.

The 74-year-old Keegan was recently admitted to the hospital after presenting abdominal symptoms and has undergone further tests.

“These investigations have revealed a diagnosis of cancer, for which Kevin will undergo treatment,” read a statement from Keegan’s family that was shared by Newcastle, a former club for which he played and coached.

“Kevin is grateful to the medical team for their intervention and ongoing care. During this difficult time, the family are requesting privacy, and will be making no further comment.”

Keegan, who won the Ballon d’Or for being European player of the year in 1978 and ’79, played 63 times for England, scoring 21 goals, and featured at the World Cup in 1982. He also captained the national team.

At club level, he joined Liverpool in 1971 and won three league titles as well as the FA Cup, the UEFA Cup twice and the European Cup in 1977.

He then played for German club Hamburg, where he won his two Ballon d’Or awards, and later played at Southampton and Newcastle before retiring as a player in 1984.

In 1992, Keegan took over as Newcastle manager and narrowly missed out on winning the Premier League in the 1995-96 season.

After a brief stint at Fulham, he became England coach on a full-time basis in 1999. He oversaw a disappointing European Championship campaign in 2000 and resigned later that year on the back of a defeat by Germany at Wembley Stadium — the last match at the national stadium before it was rebuilt.

Keegan managed Manchester City and Newcastle again afterward.

