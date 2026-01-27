Flick says Barcelona must be at ‘best level’ to finish in top 8 of Champions League

MADRID (AP) — Needing a win and several goals to earn an automatic spot in the top eight of the…

MADRID (AP) — Needing a win and several goals to earn an automatic spot in the top eight of the Champions League, coach Hansi Flick knows Barcelona will have to be at its best against Copenhagen on Wednesday.

Barcelona sits ninth ahead of the final round of matches in the league phase, with the same 13 points as seven other teams, including eighth-place Chelsea, seventh-place Newcastle and sixth-place Paris Saint-Germain.

“We are only focusing on ourselves and on what is in our hands,” Flick said Tuesday. “That’s a good way to approach it. It will be a tough match against Copenhagen, who also have a lot at stake. We should never make excuses. That’s our philosophy . . . we have confidence in our style, in how we play, and this is the Champions League. We’ll have to show our best level.”

Goal difference is likely to be decisive for the teams that end up tied on points. The top eight automatically qualify for the round of 16, while those from ninth to 24th have to play an extra playoff round.

“We have to take it step by step,” Flick said. “We have to play this match respecting Copenhagen because they have a fantastic team. We’ll need to defend very well, try to keep a clean sheet and score goals to win.

“We’re very confident and I hope we can win to qualify for the next round. The most important thing is to do a good job and play at our highest level.”

Flick said he felt confident because Barcelona was going through “a good moment” and was “in a good situation.” The Catalan club has won 13 of its last 14 matches in all competitions and has scored 18 goals in its last six games.

Barcelona has 26 goals in its last 27 Champions League matches, and none of its last 42 European games have ended scoreless.

Flick said forward Ferran Torres is expected to be available after nursing a muscle injury, but playmaker Pedri will remain out because of a hamstring issue. Midfielder Frenkie de Jong is out due to suspension.

Barcelona is set to face 28-year-old Jordan Larsson, son of former striker Henrik Larsson, who won the 2006 Champions League with the Spanish club. He is the top scorer in all competitions for the Danes this season.

Copenhagen, which still has hopes of finishing in the top 24, is unbeaten in its last three Champions League games, equalling its longest run without defeat in the competition. It could become the first Danish club to reach 50 wins in European Cup and Champions League history.

Barcelona signed Roony Bardghji from Copenhagen last year. The 20-year-old midfielder scored 15 goals in 84 games at the Danish club. He has two goals this season.

