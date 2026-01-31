Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Get $1,000 in FanCash for NBA, UFC, NFL Bets

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Activate the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer to accumulate FanCash over the next 10 days. Register here to start placing bets on NBA games, UFC bouts and the Super Bowl.









Follow the links on this page to unlock this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. Your first bet of the day for the next 10 days (up to $100) will be matched with FanCash. This means you can redeem as much as $1,000 in FanCash. This loyalty currency can be exchanged for sports bets, collectibles, apparel and more.

Saturday is packed with NBA and college basketball matchups. They key NCAAB games of the day are No. 13 BYU vs. No. 14 Kansas and Kentucky vs. No. 15 Arkansas. IN the NBA, we have the Spurs vs. Hornets, Hawks vs. Pacers, Pelicans vs. 76ers, Bulls vs. Heat, Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies and Mavericks vs. Rockets.

Sign up here to claim the best Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and score $1,000 in FanCash.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code for UFC 325

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Required – Sign Up Through the Links on This Page New User Offer 10X$100 FanCash Match In-App Promos Profit Boosts for College Basketball, the NBA, UFC and More Sports Terms and Conditions 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 31, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There’s another numbered UFC event on Saturday night. The UFC 325 main card begins at 9 pm ET on Paramount+. It is headlined by a featherweight title bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes. Place a bet on either fighter to win by knockout, submission or decision.

The main card also includes Dan Hooker vs. Benoît Saint Denis, Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy, Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira and Quillan Salkilld vs. Jamie Mullarkey. Go to the promotions tab to find profit boosts for several sports, including a 33% UFC boost.

Gain $1K in FanCash with This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

New customers in eligible states can complete the following steps to begin redeeming FanCash for a variety of perks:

Click here to claim this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. Enter your name, email address, date of birth and other account info to confirm your identity. Use PayPal, a debit card, online banking or another accepted payment method to make a deposit. Place a bet up to $100 for the next 10 days.

The FanCash match is guaranteed, so it doesn’t matter if these bets win or lose. Your first bet of the day will qualify.

Moneyline Profit Boost for the Big Game

Fanatics has launched a new marketing campaign with Kendall Jenner, and it comes just in time for the Super Bowl. There is a 100% moneyline profit boost for the matchup between the Seahawks and Patriots. Jenner is taking the Patriots at +190, so you can tail or fade her pick with this offer. The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm ET on February 8th.

Sign up through the links above to unlock this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. Gain up to $1,000 in FanCash over the next 10 days.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.