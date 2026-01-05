ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Snag $100 Rebrand Bonus for theScore Bet This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: bet $10, Get $100 for NBA Games

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer Bet $10, Win $100 Bonus if that bet wins Bonus Last Verified On January 5, 2026 Info Confirmed By WTOP

3 of 4 specials for NBA Monday

Any Three Of Joel Embiid & Lauri Markkanen & James Harden & Stephen Curry To Score 25+ Points: +120

… Scottie Barnes & Amen Thompson & Derrick White & Jimmy Butler To Score 20+ Points: +225

… Cade Cunningham & Jalen Johnson & Jamal Murray & Deni Avdija To Score 30+ Points: +500

… Jalen Brunson & James Harden & Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Tyrese Maxey To Record 10+ Assists: +2500

How to Claim this ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP

Follow the links on this page and apply code WTOP. Provide the essential information needed to confirm your identity and age. Bettors must be at least 21 years old with theScore Bet. Use PayPal, a debit card or another accepted banking method to make a deposit. Place a $10 bet on the line of your choice. If your bet wins, you’ll get $100 in bonus bets.

ESPN BET is no more, but thisunlocks $100 on theScore Bet when you sign up today ahead of this week’s fantastic sports slate. Bet $10 on tonight’s NBA matchups and, if that bet wins, you’ll claim $100 in bonus bets for the College Football Playoff, NFL Playoffs and much more. Click below and enter code WTOP to get started.As mentioned above, ESPN BET is officially theScore Bet as of December 1, 2025. That means that PENN Entertainment, which owned both ESPN Bet and Barstool Sportsbook, now owns and operates theScore Bet in a similar manner. Apart from cosmetic changes, a lot of the old ESPN Bet system is still visible. Include its welcome offer. New users who sign up today ahead of Monday’s slate of NBA matchups can get a Bet $10, Get $100 offer if that bet wins. On this page, we’ll take a closer look at this offer and provide some of the latest odds for tonight’s 8-game slate.This ESPN BET Promo Code for theScore Bet unlocks $100 if you win your initial $10 bet. Just make sure that bet is placed on odds greater than -500, and perhaps opt for odds closer to -500 than +500. Again, you will not receive this bonus credit if your initial wager wins. This bonus credit does not have to be used as one lump sum, either. If your $10 bet wins, you’ll claim 5 bonus bets worth $20 each. At the same time, all bonus bets will expire 7 days after issuance.theScore Bet has a unique and intriguing daily specials system. There are your typical daily specials, bets for the team that scores the most points during a given slate and 3 of 4 specials. For these 3 of 4 specials, you have to have at least 3 of 4 specified results happen. Here are some examples for tonight’s slate, if you’re still confused:New users looking to get started with this ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP for theScore Bet can follow the steps below to register an account:Must be 21+ to wager and present. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER