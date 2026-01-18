ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 theScore Bet NFL Divisional Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Create a new account and place a $10 bet on the NFL Divisional Round games or any other matchup this weekend. New players who pick a winner will receive a $100 bonus.

The NFL is taking center stage on Sunday with two massive games. Start betting on Patriots-Texans and Bears-Rams with this ESPN BET promo. There are also great odds boosts available on the games in theScore Bet’s app.

Click here to activate ESPN BET promo code WTOP and sign up with theScore Bet. Get a $100 bonus with a $10 winning wager.

ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Bonus

ESPN BET Promo Code for theScore Bet WTOP New User Offer Bet $10, Get $100 Bonus With a Win (Min Odds of -500) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Injury Insurance, Shootout Protection, Overtime Protection, Daily Score, etc. Features For You Page, Parlay Lounge, Parlay Club and Rewards Program Bonus Last Verified On January 18, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This ESPN BET promo is an opportunity for players to boost the odds on any NFL team on Sunday. Place a $10 bet on either game to get $100 in bonuses with a win.

For example, Los Angeles’ moneyline odds on theScore Bet are listed at -190. This means existing users would need to risk $190 to secure a $100 payout on the Rams.

New players can turn a $10 bet on Los Angeles into a $100 bonus. Picking a winner on this initial wager is all it takes to win. From there, players will have a starting bankroll to use on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball, college football and more.

How to Redeem ESPN BET Promo Code WTOP

Remember, this promo is only available for first-time players on theScore Bet. Here is a quick walkthrough of the registration process for new users:

Click here and apply ESPN BET promo code WTOP. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

and apply ESPN BET promo code WTOP. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account. Using any of the secure and convenient payment methods, make a cash deposit of at least $10.

Place a $10 bet on the NFL Divisional Round or any other game this weekend. Players who pick a winner will recieve a $100 bonus.

Other Ways to Bet on the NFL With theScore Bet

The Seahawks and Broncos are awaiting the winners of Sunday’s games. Take a closer look at some of the exclusive odds boosts and specials on the NFL playoffs:

Both teams to make a field goal in each half in Patriots vs. Texans (+350)

Matthew Stafford and Caleb Williams each to record 100+ passing yards in each half (+425)

Any four of Rhamondre Stevenson, Dalton Schultz, Kyren Williams, D’Andre Swift and Davante Adams to score a touchdown (+800)

Stefon Diggs to record 2+ receptions in each quarter (+4500)

Matthew Stafford to record 50+ passing yards in each quarter (+400)

