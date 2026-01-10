Edmonton faces Los Angeles in Pacific Division play

Los Angeles Kings (18-15-10, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (22-16-6, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10…

Los Angeles Kings (18-15-10, in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (22-16-6, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -180, Kings +149; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers play the Los Angeles Kings in a matchup of Pacific Division squads.

Edmonton is 22-16-6 overall with a 5-2-2 record against the Pacific Division. The Oilers have a +three scoring differential, with 149 total goals scored and 146 given up.

Los Angeles is 18-15-10 overall and 4-1-5 against the Pacific Division. The Kings have given up 117 goals while scoring 113 for a -4 scoring differential.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Bouchard has nine goals and 32 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has nine goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

Quinton Byfield has seven goals and 18 assists for the Kings. Alex Laferriere has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 16.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Kings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

