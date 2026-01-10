DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus on Any NFL Wild Card Weekend Game

Winning your first wager on the DraftKings app is the only thing standing in your way of a $300 bonus. This is a fantastic welcome offer, that was actually just increased from $200 to the $300 bonus you see now, as you are not the only one excited for the NFL playoffs to start.

With the -500 odds minimum in mind, here are some markets that are still valid for the two games on Saturday:

Kyren Williams 50+ rushing yards (-284)

Puca Nacua 60+ receiving yards (-469)

Packers/Bears under 56.5 (-480)

NFL Promotions via DraftKings

The playoffs just started, and DraftKings already has three separate promotions for you to lock in for the games. Some of these promotions will be available every single day there is NFL playoff football, while some of them are only able to be claimed once per playoff round.

Either way, here are the current promotions available for Rams-Panthers and Packers-Bears Saturday:

King of the End Zone: Place an anytime TD wager, and receive a pool of bonus bets back if your selected player ends up scoring the longest touchdown of the day. This is for Saturday specifically. Christian Watson, being a great deep threat option, is a good selection for this promotion, with his anytime TD odds at +175 on DraftKings

Place an anytime TD wager, and receive a pool of bonus bets back if your selected player ends up scoring the longest touchdown of the day. This is for Saturday specifically. Christian Watson, being a great deep threat option, is a good selection for this promotion, with his anytime TD odds at +175 on DraftKings NFL Wild Card Round Profit Boosts: Claim two profit boosts to use on any NFL Wild Card wagers this weekend. For this promotion, you will receive two boosts that can be used across any of the seven games from Saturday to Monday

Claim two profit boosts to use on any NFL Wild Card wagers this weekend. For this promotion, you will receive two boosts that can be used across any of the seven games from Saturday to Monday 30% Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost: Place a 3+ leg parlay, SGP or SGPx across any of the seven NFL Wild Card games for a 30% boost. This is a one-time use for Wild Card weekend

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Collect a bonus for the NFL playoffs over the next few days with this welcome bonus:

Head to the Sportsbook unlock this DraftKings promo code offer. Complete registration by filling in your name, email, birthdate, etc. to confirm your identity and age. Make a deposit of $5 or more with PayPal, a debit card, Venmo or another payment method. Place a $5 bet.

If it wins, you’ll receive a $300 bonus. It is added to your account as separate $25 bonus bets, meaning it can be applied for several games.