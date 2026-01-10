DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus on Any NFL Wild Card Weekend Game

Activate the enhanced DraftKings promo code offer to win bonus bets for the NFL Wild Card games, starting today. All new users who claim this offer are able to receive $300 in bonus bets, which can be used on the Rams-Panthers and Packers-Bears, NFL games today and for the rest of the weekend here.
Sign up and place a $5 wager on the NFL today, and redeem $300 in bonus bets if that initial wager settles as a win. The odds must be -500 or longer, but any sport and market is valid. So, while the Rams moneyline at -575 would not qualify, you could instead opt for an alternate market or player prop to find a winning wager to cash out this bonus.
Starting today, there are seven total NFL Wild Card games between Saturday to Monday, starting with the two games mentioned above between the Rams vs. Panthers and Packers vs. Bears. DraftKings has you covered with a ton of different promotions for the NFL games, but first sign up with the DraftKings promo code offer to claim your $300 bonus, and then dive into the in-app promos from there.
DraftKings Promo Code for NFL Bonus Saturday
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed – Sign Up Using the Links on This Page
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus
|In-App Bonuses
|NFL King of the End Zone, NFL Profit Boosts, 30% NFL Anytime TD Profit Parlay Profit Boost, Etc.
|Terms and Conditions
|New Customers – 21+
|Bonus Last Verified On
|January 10, 2026
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Winning your first wager on the DraftKings app is the only thing standing in your way of a $300 bonus. This is a fantastic welcome offer, that was actually just increased from $200 to the $300 bonus you see now, as you are not the only one excited for the NFL playoffs to start.
With the -500 odds minimum in mind, here are some markets that are still valid for the two games on Saturday:
- Kyren Williams 50+ rushing yards (-284)
- Puca Nacua 60+ receiving yards (-469)
- Packers/Bears under 56.5 (-480)
NFL Promotions via DraftKings
The playoffs just started, and DraftKings already has three separate promotions for you to lock in for the games. Some of these promotions will be available every single day there is NFL playoff football, while some of them are only able to be claimed once per playoff round.
Either way, here are the current promotions available for Rams-Panthers and Packers-Bears Saturday:
- King of the End Zone: Place an anytime TD wager, and receive a pool of bonus bets back if your selected player ends up scoring the longest touchdown of the day. This is for Saturday specifically. Christian Watson, being a great deep threat option, is a good selection for this promotion, with his anytime TD odds at +175 on DraftKings
- NFL Wild Card Round Profit Boosts: Claim two profit boosts to use on any NFL Wild Card wagers this weekend. For this promotion, you will receive two boosts that can be used across any of the seven games from Saturday to Monday
- 30% Anytime TD Parlay Profit Boost: Place a 3+ leg parlay, SGP or SGPx across any of the seven NFL Wild Card games for a 30% boost. This is a one-time use for Wild Card weekend
How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer
Collect a bonus for the NFL playoffs over the next few days with this welcome bonus:
- Head to the Sportsbook unlock this DraftKings promo code offer.
- Complete registration by filling in your name, email, birthdate, etc. to confirm your identity and age.
- Make a deposit of $5 or more with PayPal, a debit card, Venmo or another payment method.
- Place a $5 bet.
If it wins, you’ll receive a $300 bonus. It is added to your account as separate $25 bonus bets, meaning it can be applied for several games.
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.