DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for UFC 324, NFL Conference Championships

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services









Place your first $5 wager on any fight or game after unlocking this DraftKings promo code offer. If it wins, you’ll receive a $300 bonus. Keep in mind that the minimum odds are set at -500.

Select any fight on the UFC 324 main card for your opening wager. Action begins at 9 pm ET on Paramount+. There are odds for Justin Gaethje vs. Paddy Pimblett, Sean O’Malley vs. Song Yadong, Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Derrick Lewis, Natalia Silva vs. Rose Namajunas and Arnold Allen vs. Jean Silva.

DraftKings Promo Code for UFC 324 – Gaethje-Pimblett

DraftKings Promo Code Sign Up Through the Links on This Page – No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 Bonus In-App Bonuses UFC 30% Winning Method Profit Boost, Daily Drop, NFL Playoffs Boost Pack, Etc Terms and Conditions New Customers 21+, Min Odds of -500 Bonus Last Verified On Jan. 24, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The main event for UFC 324 is between Gaethje and Pimblett for the lightweight title. Pimblett 23-3 is the favorite, with none of his losses coming in the UFC. His last win came back in April of 2025 over Michael Chandler.

Be sure to use the 30% profit boot after placing your initial bet with the welcome offer. Increase winnings for a bet on the winning method. These are the odds for how the main event comes to an end:

Paddy Pimblett to win by KO/TKO/DQ (+350), submission (+130), decision (+550)

Justin Gaethje to win by KO/TKO/DQ (+400), submission (+2800), decision (+550)

A winter storm is making its way through much of the country, but we have the UFC and NFL to keep us entertained. Get a bonus for Saturday and Sunday by taking these steps to create an account:

A winning bet will result in a $300 bonus. It will be added to your account as separate $25 bonus bets.

Profit Boost Pack for the NFL Playoffs

There’s an NFL Playoffs Boost pack for the conference championships. Use one all-purpose boost and one same-game parlay boost on Sunday. Action begins at 3 pm ET with the Patriots taking on the Broncos. The Broncos are 4.5-point underdogs with Jarrett Stidham behind center. Then, the Seahawks are 2.5-point favorites against the Rams at 6:30 pm ET. Seattle enters Sunday with the best odds to win the Super Bowl.

Use the 30% touchdown boost to create a TD parlay with players from both games. For example, you could take RJ Harvey, Stefon Diggs, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Puka Nacua to each score a TD.

