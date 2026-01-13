Diamondbacks acquire 8-time All-Star 3B Nolan Arenado in a deal with the Cardinals

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired eight-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado in a trade Tuesday with the St.…

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired eight-time All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado in a trade Tuesday with the St. Louis Cardinals, adding an accomplished veteran to a team trying to return to the playoffs for the first time since a surprise World Series run in 2023.

St. Louis received minor league pitcher Jack Martinez in the deal. The rebuilding Cardinals are will be sending $31 million to the D-backs to offset the $42 million Arenado is owed over the next two seasons.

A 10-time Gold Glove winner, Arenado has played for the Cardinals the past five seasons and was shopped extensively after the 2024 season and this offseason. The 34-year-old isn’t the offensive force he used to be but will still provide experience at the position after the D-backs dealt slugger Eugenio Suárez at last season’s trade deadline.

“We’ve always liked the way he’s played the game and the impact he can have when he’s not playing,” Arizona general manager Mike Hazen said. “I think he’s a good fit. I know how much winning means to him and is important to him — and it’s important to us.”

Arenado batted .237 with 12 homers and 52 RBIs last season and has two years and $42 million remaining on a contract paying him $275 million for nine years. He is owed $27 million this year and $15 million in 2027.

St. Louis agreed to send Arizona $22 million to offset this season’s salary — $2,666,666.67 on the 15th of each month from April to September — and $9 million on Nov. 1, 2027.

Arenado waived a no-trade provision to accept the deal.

“One of the best that’s ever done what he does in the field and at the plate,” Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom said. “He’s someone who really appreciates this town as a baseball town at its best. He’s a relentless competitor and someone who really wants to win.”

Bloom it wasn’t fun to trade someone the caliber of Arenado, whom he thinks will be voted to baseball’s Hall of Fame.

“That’s baseball royalty right there,” Bloom said. “We’re mindful of that, but at the same time, a lot of what comes with this chair is not letting emotion, sentiment and nostalgia override executing what’s best for this team and being fully committed on where we need to go.”

Arenado was one of the few veteran pieces that remained on the Cardinals, who are building for the future with a young lineup that includes Masyn Winn, Brendan Donovan and Alec Burleson.

For the Diamondbacks, the move is reminiscent of 2023, when Hazen signed third baseman Evan Longoria to a $4 million, one-year deal. Longoria was at the end of a long and successful career, providing 11 homers and solid defense in a part-time role as Arizona made it all the way to the Fall Classic before losing to the Texas Rangers.

Arenado projects as the D-backs’ starting third baseman with young players like Blaze Alexander and Jordan Lawlar as other options.

Both Alexander and Lawlar can play other positions, including second base, shortstop and the outfield.

“We look for him to be a solid offensive contributor in our lineup,” Hazen said of Arenado. “With the firepower we have at the top of our lineup, we’re not looking for him to carry the offense. We don’t need him to carry the offense. We need him to solidify and stabilize our defense — that’s a huge component to this.”

Arizona also has looked for help at first base. Hazen said he hasn’t discussed a potential role at first base for Arenado, but didn’t rule out the possibility.

“I’m sure we’ll sit down and digest all this with him,” Hazen said. “The last 24 hours has been kind of a whirlwind. I’m sure we’ll tackle anything and everything as it relates to the team. I look forward to spending a little more time with him and walking through how the team is constructed.”

Martinez was an eighth round pick by the D-backs out of Arizona State in 2025.

Arenado is a career .282 hitter and has 353 homers over 13 seasons with the Cardinals and Rockies.

Retooling St. Louis has agreed to pay in three trades this offseason, sending pitcher Sonny Gray and catcher Willson Contreras to Boston in separate deals. The Cardinals will pay Boston $20 million as part of the Gray trade.

St. Louis also finalized a one-year contract with right-handed reliever Ryne Stanek that includes a club option for 2027. This will be the 34-year-old’s sixth MLB team over 10 seasons.

Stanek was 4-6 with a 5.30 ERA and 58 strikeouts over 65 appearances with the New York Mets last season.

