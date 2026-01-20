Devils visit the Oilers after shootout victory

New Jersey Devils (25-22-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (25-17-8, in the Pacific Division) Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 10…

New Jersey Devils (25-22-2, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (25-17-8, in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oilers -163, Devils +137; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers host the New Jersey Devils after the Devils knocked off the Calgary Flames 2-1 in overtime.

Edmonton is 25-17-8 overall and 12-6-4 at home. The Oilers have a +15 scoring differential, with 170 total goals scored and 155 given up.

New Jersey is 13-13-0 on the road and 25-22-2 overall. The Devils have allowed 150 goals while scoring 126 for a -24 scoring differential.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Devils won 5-3 in the last meeting. Jack Hughes led the Devils with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid has scored 30 goals with 55 assists for the Oilers. Evan Bouchard has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Jesper Bratt has 11 goals and 27 assists for the Devils. Nico Hischier has scored five goals and added two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, three penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Devils: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.3 penalties and 4.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Devils: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

