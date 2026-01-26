Devils and Jets meet in non-conference matchup

Winnipeg Jets (20-24-7, in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (27-23-2, in the Metropolitan Division) Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday,…

Winnipeg Jets (20-24-7, in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (27-23-2, in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils play the Winnipeg Jets in a non-conference matchup.

New Jersey has a 27-23-2 record overall and a 12-9-2 record in home games. The Devils are 13-4-2 in games decided by a single goal.

Winnipeg has an 8-14-2 record on the road and a 20-24-7 record overall. The Jets have a 19-8-4 record in games they score at least three goals.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season. The Jets won the last meeting 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timo Meier has scored 13 goals with 14 assists for the Devils. Cody Glass has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Mark Scheifele has 25 goals and 36 assists for the Jets. Joshua Morrissey has scored four goals and added five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-5-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Jets: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

