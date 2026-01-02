Details of Ryan Weiss’ $2.6 million, 1-year contract with the Houston Astros

Details of Ryan Weiss’ $2.6 million, one-year contract with the Houston Astros:
Signing bonus: $100,000
2026 salary: $2 million
2027 club option: $5 million (or $500,000 buyout)
2027 option price escalators (based on 2026 innings):
$100,000 each for 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90 and 100
$150,000 each for 110, 120, 130 and 140
$200,000 for 150
2026 performance bonuses (based on innings):
$50,000 each for 40, 55, 70, 85 and 100
$75,000 each for 110 and 130
$100,000 for 150
2027 performance bonuses (based on innings):
$100,000 each for 40, 50, 60, 70. 80, 90 and 100
$150,000 each for 110, 120, 130 and 140
$200,000 for 150
Award bonuses (2026 and 2027):
Cy Young Award $100,000 (2nd-$75,000, 3rd-$50,000)
All-Star, Rookie of the Year, Gold Glove and League Championship Series MVP: $50,000
World Series MVP: $75,000
