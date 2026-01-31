Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA, NCAAB, UFC Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Create an account with the Dabble promo code to receive an instant $10 bonus. Plus, you can spin the wheel after making a deposit to win up to a 100% deposit match.

It’s the last weekend before the Super Bowl. You’re already able to make entries on Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Drake Maye and other players in the Seahawks vs. Patriots. However, we look at some of the action before the big game in Santa Clara, California. We have plenty of NBA and college basketball matchups, along with UFC 325.

Register here to use the Dabble promo code WTOP to redeem a $10 DFS bonus.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP for NBA and College Basketball Games

Dabble Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $10 Daily Fantasy Bonus In-App Bonuses and Social Features Spin and Win Deposit Match Up to 100%, News Feed, Banter, Entry Builder, Daily Rocket Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Users in AK, AR, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, WV, WI and WY Bonus Last Verified On January 31, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Dabble is a social fantasy app that is licensed in 30 states across the US. There are over two million users, which has resulted in $300+ million in payouts. Win up to 5,000X your cash by making picks on player stats.

The number of legs in your contest will determine the multiplier. Every NBA game has markets for points, rebounds, assists and three pointers. We have the Spurs vs. Hornets, Hawks vs. Pacers, Pelicans vs. 76ers, Bulls vs. Heat, Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies and Mavericks vs. Rockets on Saturday.

It’s nearly January, so we are starting to find out the top college basketball teams and players. SMU vs. No. 20 Louisville, No. 13 BYU vs. No. 14 Kansas, Kentucky vs. No. 15 Arkansas and No. 2 UConn vs. Creighton are a few of the key matchups.

Score $10 Bonus with the Dabble Promo Code

All new users in eligible states can take these steps to claim a fantasy bonus:

Click here to use the Dabble promo code WTOP. Fill in your name, email address, date of birth, etc. to confirm your identity. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. Grab a $10 bonus.

Main Card for UFC 325

The UFC is officially back. We had the first main card on Paramount+ last weekend. On Saturday, we have another slate, but it’s in Syndey, Australia. It’s headlined by a featherweight title bout.

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes

Dan Hooker vs. Benoît Saint Denis

Rafael Fiziev vs. Mauricio Ruffy

Tai Tuivasa vs. Tallison Teixeira

Quillan Salkilld vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Go to your news feed to find trending entries from other customers. You can even copy picks that you like and banter about the fights. And try using the daily rocket boosts to supercharge your entry.

Sign up through the links above to use the Dabble promo code WTOP and get a $10 bonus for daily fantasy.