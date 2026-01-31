Cole Caufield scores twice, leads Canadiens to 4-2 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Cole Caufield scored twice to help give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-2 win over the Buffalo…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Cole Caufield scored twice to help give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Saturday night.

Caufield scored his 31st and 32nd goals of the season in the third period to help Montreal overcome a 2-1 deficit for their third straight win.

Juraj Slafkovsky and Oliver Kapanen also scored for the Canadiens and Jakub Dobes made 36 saves.

Owen Power and Noah Ostlund scored for the Sabres who had a five-game win streak snapped. Alex Lyon made 27 saves.

Slafkovsky scored a power-play goal that opened the scoring with 8:40 left in the first period.

Power tied the game about 7 1/2 minutes into the second period with a slap shot with the extra man during a delayed penalty. Ostlund gave the Sabres a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal with 1:02 left in the second.

Caufield made it 2-2 with 15:46 to play when he redirected a shot by Noah Dobson and capped the scoring with 10:13 left.

Kapanen scored an empty-net goal with 47 seconds left to make it 4-2.

Up next

Canadiens: Continue a three-game road trip at Minnesota on Monday.

Sabres: Visit Florida on Monday.

