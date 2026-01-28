Celebrini’s 4 points lead Sharks to 5-2 win over Canucks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Macklin Celebrini had a goal and three assists, the San Jose Sharks scored three first-period…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Macklin Celebrini had a goal and three assists, the San Jose Sharks scored three first-period goals in a span of 4:04, and went on to beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Adam Gaudette, Tyler Toffoli, Will Smith and John Klingberg also had goals for the Sharks, and Yaroslav Askarov improved to 17-13-1 with 23 saves.

Celebrini now has 78 points in 51 games this season.

Tom Willander scored the game’s first goal for Vancouver at 1:15 of the first period, with the teams playing four-on-four. Filip Hronek added his team’s first power-play tally in six games in the third.

After the Canucks announced on Tuesday that Thatcher Demko is set to undergo hip surgery and will be out for the rest of the year, Kevin Lankinen was pulled after giving up three goals on six shots over 5:55. Nikita Tolopilo gave up two goals on 27 shots in relief.

The Sharks were 2 for 4 on the power play, with Klingberg’s goal coming at five-on-three. The Canucks were 1 for 4.

In addition to Demko, who has been sidelined since Jan. 10, the Canucks were missing forward Brock Boeser and defenseman Zeev Buium. Both were injured in Vancouver’s 3-2 home loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday.

After Conor Garland and Dmitry Orlov took roughing minors just 44 seconds into the game, Willander beat Askarov with a long shot from the blue line to open the scoring at 1:15. But the lead was short-lived, as Celebrini logged his 27th of the year just 36 seconds later.

Sharks: At the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday in the second game of a five-game trip.

Canucks: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday in the seventh game of an eight-game homestand.

