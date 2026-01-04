CCHA Glance

All Times EST OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. (Mankato) 8 3 3…

OVERALL W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Minnesota St. (Mankato) 8 3 3 0 28 41 29 12 5 5 St. Thomas (Minn.) 8 3 2 0 27 48 35 11 7 3 Bemidji St. 7 2 3 0 25 39 27 9 8 4 Augustana 6 4 3 0 24 32 27 12 6 3 Michigan Tech 7 3 2 0 22 35 24 12 8 2 Bowling Green 6 3 3 0 21 43 36 9 5 4 Lake Superior St. 4 9 0 0 14 25 36 7 13 1 Ferris St. 3 11 0 0 8 35 59 4 18 0 N. Michigan 1 12 0 0 5 22 47 1 20 0

Saturday’s Games

Michigan Tech 5, Alaska-Anchorage 0

Lake Superior St. 2, N. Michigan 1, OT

Bowling Green 5, Ohio St. 3

Minnesota St. (Mankato) 4, Yale 3

Augustana Vikings 4, Colorado College 2

St. Thomas (Minn.) 8, Ferris St. 4

Sunday’s Games

N. Michigan at Lake Superior St., 6:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Augustana Vikings at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 10

Bowling Green at Ferris St., 6:07 p.m.

Augustana Vikings at N. Michigan, 6:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Bemidji St., 7:07 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Minnesota St. (Mankato), 7:07 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 16

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Michigan Tech, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Augustana Vikings, 8:07 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 17

Minnesota St. (Mankato) at Michigan Tech, 6:07 p.m.

Ferris St. at Augustana Vikings, 7:07 p.m.

Lake Superior St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

Bemidji St. at St. Thomas (Minn.), 8:07 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 23

St. Thomas (Minn.) at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan Tech at N. Michigan, 7:07 p.m.

Bowling Green at Bemidji St., 8:07 p.m.

