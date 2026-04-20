NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at CLEVELAND 8½ (222½) Toronto at NEW YORK 6½ (218½) Atlanta at DENVER 6½…
NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|8½
|(222½)
|Toronto
|at NEW YORK
|6½
|(218½)
|Atlanta
|at DENVER
|6½
|(231½)
|Minnesota
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-120
|at CLEVELAND
|+100
|Baltimore
|-116
|at KANSAS CITY
|-103
|Toronto
|-120
|at LA ANGELS
|+101
|at SEATTLE
|-147
|Athletics
|+123
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-132
|St. Louis
|+111
|Atlanta
|-157
|at WASHINGTON
|+132
|Philadelphia
|-113
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-106
|LA Dodgers
|-247
|at COLORADO
|+201
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-120
|at TAMPA BAY
|+101
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-152
|Philadelphia
|+127
|at CAROLINA
|-152
|Ottawa
|+127
|at DALLAS
|-135
|Minnesota
|+114
|at EDMONTON
|-175
|Anaheim
|+145
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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