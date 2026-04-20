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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

April 20, 2026, 11:41 AM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND (222½) Toronto
at NEW YORK (218½) Atlanta
at DENVER (231½) Minnesota

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -120 at CLEVELAND +100
Baltimore -116 at KANSAS CITY -103
Toronto -120 at LA ANGELS +101
at SEATTLE -147 Athletics +123

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -132 St. Louis +111
Atlanta -157 at WASHINGTON +132
Philadelphia -113 at CHICAGO CUBS -106
LA Dodgers -247 at COLORADO +201

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -120 at TAMPA BAY +101

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -152 Philadelphia +127
at CAROLINA -152 Ottawa +127
at DALLAS -135 Minnesota +114
at EDMONTON -175 Anaheim +145

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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