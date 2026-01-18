Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Get $250 Bet Match for NFL Divisional Games Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Set up a new account and start with a $250 bet on the NFL or any other sport. This will trigger a 100% bet match.

Caesars Sportsbook will have plenty of different ways to bet on the NFL Divisional Round and the rest of the playoffs. We recommend checking out the different odds boosts available for these Sunday games.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM: Score $250 Bet Match

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM New User Offer Bet Match up to $250 NFL Divisional Round Games Patriots vs. Texans (Winner plays at Denver) & Bears vs. Rams (Winner plays at Seattle) Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 18, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is an opportunity for players to secure a 100% bet match on either NFL game. Caesars Sportsbook will match any initial wager with up to $250 in bonuses. Sunday is the perfect time to sign up and activate this $250 bet match.

There are two NFL playoff games, along with other options like the NBA, NHL and college basketball. Not to mention, Indiana and Miami will play for the College Football Playoff championship on Monday night. Grab this Caesars Sportsbook promo and start building a bankroll for all these games.

NFL Divisional Round Odds Boosts

There are tons of odds boosts available on the NFL, NBA, NHL, college basketball and college football. Take a quick look at a few of the most popular options for Patriots vs. Texans and Bears vs. Rams:

Stefon Diggs to record over 4.5 receptions and a touchdown (+375)

Christian Kirk and Dalton Schultz each to record over 49.5 receiving yards (+400)

Drake Maye to record over 199.5 passing yards and over 1.5 passing touchdowns (+190)

Puka Nacua to record over 119.5 receiving yards and a touchdown (+290)

Matthew Stafford and Caleb Williams each to record over 249.5 passing yards (+340)

How to Access Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOP250BM

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards on Caesars Sportsbook. Here is a quick walkthrough for new users:

Click here, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP250BM.

, choose the state you are located in and apply promo code WTOP250BM. Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new account.

Deposit $10 or more in cash using any of the available payment methods.

Place a cash wager on the NFL or any other sport. Players will receive a 100% bet match up to $250.

Use this bonus to place a wager on the NFL, NBA, NHL, College Football Playoff and more.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NC, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21+ . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.