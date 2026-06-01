FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus for MLB, Stanley Cup, NBA Finals Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re anything like me, you’re always hunting for the best way to build a bankroll without risking the house. Well, listen up, because I’m handicapping tonight’s exciting slate of baseball and I’ve found a stellar welcome offer that doesn’t even require a specific FanDuel promo code. Register here to make your opening bet and win a bonus.

For new users, this is your shot: simply place a $5 wager on any market, and if your bet wins, you walk away with $150 in bonus bets. Whether we’re putting our money on the Texas Rangers battling the St. Louis Cardinals tonight or finding an edge in another MLB game this week, this exclusive promotion is our ticket to a nice pay day. Remember, this offer is strictly for first-time customers, making it the perfect opportunity to step up to the plate and elevate your betting strategy.

Best FanDuel Promo Code Offer for MLB Fans

Before we lock in our wagers for the Texas Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, let’s review the details of this exclusive welcome offer.

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets if Your Bet Wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified June 1, 2026

For those of us looking to wager on today’s MLB slate, this welcome offer provides massive upside. When I’m looking for a real chance at a big payout, there’s nothing better than playing with house money. By placing just a $5 bet on any matchup—whether it is the Tigers taking on the Rays, our Rangers vs. Cardinals game, or even a crucial game in the NBA Finals—you will receive $150 in bonus bets if your initial bet cashes.

The absolute best part? There is no odds limit for your first real-money wager. That means we have the complete freedom to back a heavy morning line favorite like the Cincinnati Reds at home, or take a shot on an underdog like the San Francisco Giants visiting the Milwaukee Brewers, without worrying about minimum odds restrictions.

Ways to Use Your MLB Bonus on Monday Night

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Texas Rangers @ St. Louis Cardinals TEX -126 / STL +105 TEX -1.5 (+136) / STL +1.5 (-164) 8 (O -104 / U -115) San Francisco Giants @ Milwaukee Brewers SF +137 / MIL -164 SF +1.5 (-161) / MIL -1.5 (+133) 7.5 (O +100 / U -121) Kansas City Royals @ Cincinnati Reds KC +178 / CIN -216 KC +1.5 (-111) / CIN -1.5 (-108) 8.5 (O -117 / U -104) Detroit Tigers @ Tampa Bay Rays DET +146 / TB -175 DET +1.5 (-141) / TB -1.5 (+119) 8 (O -104 / U -116)

The marquee matchup on tonight’s schedule features the Texas Rangers traveling to Busch Stadium to face the St. Louis Cardinals. I’m keeping a close eye on the probable pitching matchup: Texas ace Jacob deGrom against St. Louis starter Michael McGreevy.

The Rangers enter the contest as slight road favorites, and when I’m evaluating the board, their pitching staff stands out. They hold a stellar 3.737 overall ERA and an 8.505 K/9 rate, compared to the Cardinals’ staff, which owns a 4.152 ERA and a 7.657 K/9. At the plate, both lineups are tightly matched. The Cardinals hold a narrow advantage in batting average (.238 to .235) and on-base percentage (.317 to .316), while the Rangers have showcased slightly more pop, tallying 157 extra-base hits this season compared to 145 for St. Louis.

I’m placing these bets with my own bankroll in mind. If you are planning to back either team tonight using a $5 bet to qualify for the offer, here is a look at your potential winnings based on the current consensus odds:

Moneyline: A $5 wager on the favored Rangers (-126) yields a profit of $3.97. Alternatively, taking the underdog Cardinals (+105) on the moneyline would return $5.25 in pure profit.

A $5 wager on the favored Rangers (-126) yields a profit of $3.97. Alternatively, taking the underdog Cardinals (+105) on the moneyline would return $5.25 in pure profit. Runline (Spread): Backing the Rangers to win by multiple runs on the -1.5 spread (+136) turns a $5 bet into a $6.80 profit. Conversely, taking the Cardinals at +1.5 (-164) secures $3.05 in profit if they pull off the upset or keep the game within a single run.

Once we secure our initial win, we can start using those bonus funds to key our favorite teams into exotic bets or build some high-value parlays for the MLB season and the NBA Finals.

How to Activate the Latest FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Claiming this sportsbook offer is quick and easy, and the best part is that no FanDuel promo code is necessary to get started. Just follow these simple steps to activate the offer before tonight’s first pitch:

Register and Sign Up: Create a new account on the FanDuel platform here. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of $5 or more. Place Your Bet: Wager a minimum of $5 on your first real-money bet. We have complete flexibility here, as there is no odds limit for this initial wager. Claim Your Bonus: If your first bet wins, you will be awarded $150 in bonus bets.

Once our winning wager settles, we won’t have to wait long to see the reward. All eligible users will receive their $150 in Bonus Bets within 72 hours of the bet settlement.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.