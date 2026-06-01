theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Get $1,000 Bet Reset for Monday MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans looking to add some extra excitement to their daily slate can unlock a fantastic welcome offer ahead of the upcoming games by using theScore Bet promo code WTOP. This exclusive promotion provides a $1,000 Bet Reset specifically for new players. Click here to start signing up.

Whether you want to back the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, bet on the New York Mets visiting the Seattle Mariners, or pick a winner between the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels, you can use this safety net to your advantage. New players on theScore Bet will have a head start with this promo.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $1,000 Bet Reset

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $1,000 Bet Reset Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On June 1, 2026

New theScore Bet customers located in any legal online sports betting state where the platform is available can take advantage of this generous $1,000 Bet Reset. There is no opt-in required to claim the welcome offer. Simply place your first cash wager on any available market or game—such as backing the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Mets on the road—and if that initial bet loses, you will receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,000.

You do not need to wager the full $1,000 to participate; you can bet any amount you are comfortable with and still receive a complete 100% refund in bonus bets if your pick falls short.

Use theScore Bet MLB Promo

Los Angeles Dodgers (-164) at Arizona Diamondbacks (+140) | Total: O/U 8.5

| Total: O/U 8.5 New York Mets (+120) at Seattle Mariners (-141) | Total: O/U 6.5

| Total: O/U 6.5 Colorado Rockies (+170) at Los Angeles Angels (-200) | Total: O/U 8.5

Looking at the numbers to see who makes the best bet, the Dodgers provide strong value despite being road favorites. Los Angeles boasts a dynamic offense that has generated 314 runs and a .792 team OPS, easily outpacing Arizona’s 264 runs and .704 OPS. The gap is even wider on the mound, where the Dodgers’ stellar 3.075 team ERA dwarfs the Diamondbacks’ 4.02 mark.

Meanwhile, the Angels earn their heavy -200 favorite status against the Rockies thanks to a distinct pitching edge. While both offenses have produced similar run totals (255 for the Angels, 251 for the Rockies), Los Angeles holds a 4.719 staff ERA compared to a struggling Colorado rotation and bullpen that combine for a 5.39 ERA.

How to Activate theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP

Ready to take advantage of this fantastic welcome bonus for the upcoming MLB slate? Getting started is a breeze. To activate your $1,000 Bet Reset, just follow these simple steps:

Register Your Account: Open the app and follow the prompts to create and register a new account. You will be required to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and physical address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP. You must use this code when signing up, regardless of which specific offer you are claiming or which game you plan to target. Place Your First Bet: After completing the steps above—downloading the app, registering your account, and entering the promo code WTOP—you are ready for action. Simply place your first real cash wager of up to $1,000 on any market at theScore Bet.

Whether you want to back the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road against the Arizona Diamondbacks or test your luck on the matchup between the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels, your initial wager will be fully protected by the $1,000 Bet Reset.