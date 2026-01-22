Bucks coach Rivers says Kevin Porter Jr. ‘is not going to play anytime soon’ due to oblique strain

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers says Kevin Porter Jr. is “not going to play anytime soon” from…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks coach Doc Rivers says Kevin Porter Jr. is “not going to play anytime soon” from an oblique strain that made him unavailable for a 122-102 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night.

Rivers didn’t specify a potential return date for Porter.

“He’s not going to play anytime soon, I can tell you that, but we don’t know how long he’ll be out,” Rivers said at his pregame availability.

Rivers said he believes the injury happened “three or four games ago.”

“He was playing through it,” Rivers said. “You could see him in the last two or three games grabbing it. They did an MRI yesterday, and it is what it is.”

The 25-year-old Porter has averaged 16.8 points, five rebounds and a team-high 7.4 assists over 28 games this season. He ranks second on the team in scoring.

The 6-foot-5 guard/forward had missed 19 games earlier this season due to ankle and knee injuries. He sprained his left ankle in the Bucks’ season opener, hurt his right knee while working his way back and ended up undergoing surgery for a meniscus tear.

Milwaukee also didn’t have Myles Turner available Wednesday due to a sprained left ankle. Rivers described Turner’s status as day to day.

