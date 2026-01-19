Brooks and Booker power Suns to a 126-117 win over the struggling Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 27 points, Devin Booker had 23 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Brooklyn…

NEW YORK (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 27 points, Devin Booker had 23 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Brooklyn Nets 126-117 on Monday night.

Collin Gillespie finished with 22 points and Grayson Allen added 14 off the bench for the Suns, who have won five of their last seven games. Mark Williams had in 16 points and eight rebounds.

Phoenix shot 57% (44 for 77) from the field, including 51% (20 for 39) from long distance.

The Suns led by as many as 20 points in the first half and had a 17-point lead with 9:08 in the fourth quarter before the Nets charged back.

Brooklyn’s Noah Clowney capped a 19-6 run with a three-point play that cut the deficit to 118-114 with 4:01 left in regulation. Brooks then responded with a 3-pointer, but was called for a technical foul after he made contact with Michael Porter Jr.

Clowney converted the technical free throw shot before Allen found Royce O’Neal wide open on the wing for a 3-pointer that made it 124-115, putting the game out of reach.

Porter scored 23 points to lead the struggling Nets, who have won one of their last eight games. Clowney had 16 points and reserve Ziaire Williams added 15.

The Nets have lost nine of their 11 games in January after going 7-4 in December following a 3-16 start to the season.

Playing on the second night of a back-to-back, Brooklyn rested rookie guard Egor Demin, who suffered a left plantar fascia injury in the summer, and Cam Thomas, who missed 20 games because of a left hamstring strain. Backup center Day’Ron Sharpe did not play due to illness.

Up next

Suns: Continue their road trip at Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Nets: Visit the New York Knicks on Wednesday.

