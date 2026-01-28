Brooklyn faces Denver, seeks to stop 6-game slide

Brooklyn Nets (12-33, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (31-16, third in the Western Conference) Denver; Thursday, 9…

Brooklyn Nets (12-33, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (31-16, third in the Western Conference)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn is looking to stop its six-game slide with a victory against Denver.

The Nuggets are 12-9 in home games. Denver is fourth in the Western Conference with 28.0 assists per game led by Jamal Murray averaging 7.4.

The Nets are 6-16 in road games. Brooklyn averages 14.6 turnovers per game and is 3-11 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Nuggets average 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Nets give up. The Nuggets average 107.8 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 116.0 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Nets won the last meeting 127-115 on Jan. 4, with Michael Porter Jr. scoring 27 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 25.9 points and 7.4 assists for the Nuggets. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Porter is scoring 25.2 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Nets. Nic Claxton is averaging 9.7 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 55.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 106.6 points, 40.0 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.5 points per game.

Nets: 1-9, averaging 103.0 points, 39.8 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.3 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Cameron Johnson: out (knee), Tamar Bates: out (foot), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Nikola Jokic: out (knee), Christian Braun: out (ankle).

Nets: Tyrese Martin: out (knee), Haywood Highsmith: out (knee), Noah Clowney: out (back).

