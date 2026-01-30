Bobb leaves Man City to join Fulham in search of game time ahead of World Cup with Norway

LONDON (AP) — Norway winger Oscar Bobb left Manchester City to join Fulham in a deal worth a reported 27…

LONDON (AP) — Norway winger Oscar Bobb left Manchester City to join Fulham in a deal worth a reported 27 million pounds ($37.15 million) on Friday and will look to secure more game time ahead of the World Cup.

The 22-year-old Bobb failed to establish himself as a regular at City, where he has played since 2019.

His first-team opportunities were limited this season because of injuries and after Antoine Semenyo joined from Bournemouth in an $87 million deal this month to add to City’s collection of wingers that also includes Jeremy Doku, Savinho and Omar Marmoush.

Norway will be playing in a World Cup for the first time since 1998. The Scandinavian nation will be in the same group as France, Senegal and the winner of a playoff bracket involving Iraq, Bolivia and Suriname.

Bobb has played 16 times for Norway, scoring twice. His international teammate Sander Berge also plays for Fulham.

