BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 Bonus for Sports Betting, Casino Games

Use the BetRivers promo code WTOP this week to unlock a bonus for sports betting and casino games. We explain different welcome offers for new customers in Pennsylvania, Michigan, New Jersey and West Virginia. Sign up here to get started. The best offer in your state is also available below.









There are several choices when using the BetRivers promo code. The platform has a casino, live casino, sportsbook and poker room.

Sports bettors can wager on NBA, college basketball and NHL games as we head toward the Super Bowl. Make your opening bet on any of the NBA matchups on Tuesday, such as the Bucks vs. 76ers, Pelicans vs. Thunder, Pistons vs. Nuggets or Clippers vs. Jazz on Tuesday.

On the other hand, there are hundreds of casino games to choose from. Play popular slots, blackjack, roulette, keno, video poker and much more.

Register here to use the best BerRivers promo code in your state.

BetrRivers Promo Code WTOP for PA, MI, NJ and WV

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Second Chance Sports Bet, Poker Bonus Match or Casino Bonus In-App Promos and Features Big Game Squares, Blackjack Tournaments, PropPacks, iRush Rewards, etc. Terms New Customers 21+ in NJ, PA, MI or WV Bonus Last Verified On January 27, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are three choices for new customers in Pennsylvania and Michigan. Selection one of the following options to use a bonus for sports betting, casino games or poker:

Win your first day or get up to $500 bonus back and 500 bonus spins 100% poker bonus match up to $1,000 Second chance bonus bet up to $500

The welcome offer in New Jersey is solely for sports bettors. Unlock a second chance bonus bet up to $250 for the game of your choice. This means a loss will release a bonus refund.

The option in West Virginia is for a full day of casino games. If you lose after your first day, you’ll get your losses refunded as a bonus up to $500. This will also come with 250 free spins.

In each case, you’ll need to create an account by providing your name, email, date of birth and residential address. Then, use online banking, a debit card or another payment method to make a deposit.

Big Game Squares: Up to $60,000 in Bonus Credits on the Line

The Super Bowl is set as the Seahawks prepare to take on Drake Maye and the Patriots. Use this time before the big game to use special bonuses on BetRivers, such as the Big Game Squares contest. Opt-in and earn squares for a chance to win up to $60,000 in bonus credits.

$10 SGP for to earn one square

$25 SGP to earn 2 squares

$50 SGP to earn three boosted squares

Earn Rewards After Using the BetRivers Promo Code

All your sports bets and wagers on BetRivers will go toward earning Loyalty Level Points, Tier Points and Bonus Store Points. Your loyalty level will reflect which perks are available to you. For example, Platinum customers have access to a dedicated VIP host and exclusive bonus store specials. And your Bonus Bank will only have 1X playthrough requirements, so it’s easy to turn it into cash.

Sign up here to use a BetRivers promo code in NJ, PA, MI or WV. Get a bonus for sports betting, casino games or poker with this welcome offer.

