BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 Bonus for NBA, CBB This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register with the BetRivers promo code WTOP to unlock a welcome offer for sports betting, casino games or online poker. Click here to get started in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan or West Virginia.









New customers in PA and MI can unlock a $500 second chance bet with the BetRivers promo code. Start with a confidence wager and get a bonus refund after a loss. There are also options for a casino or poker bonus in these states:

Win your first day of casino games or get a bonus back with 1X playthrough requirements ($250 in PA and $500 in MI) and 500 bonus spins

100% poker bonus match up to $1,000

The second chance bonus bet in NJ is up to $250. And those in WV can choose the $500 bonus back for casino games or the $1,000 poker bonus.

Sign up here to use the best BetRivers promo code in your state.

NBA Games and Props for the BetRivers Promo Code

There are nine NBA games on Friday, including a doubleheader on ESPN. It starts with the Raptors taking on Paolo Banchero and the Magic in Orlando. The Magic are 1.5-point favorites at home. Then, the Pistons are 2.5-point underdogs on the road against the Warriors.

Go to the Prop Central to easily make parlays on player stats. There are totals for points, assists, rebounds, three-pointers made and more. For example, take Stephen Curry to record over or under 28.5 points for Golden State. Tear open one of the PropPacks and place same-game parlays for a chance to win up to $10,000 in bonus credits.

The NBA is just one option for this sports betting bonus. There are great college basketball matchups over the weekend, along with NHL games and UFC 325.

BetRivers Promo Code Guide for New Customers

Follow our guide to claim a second chance bet or another welcome offer on this popular gambling app in NJ, PA, MI and WV:

Click here to use the BetRivers promo code WTOP. Fill in the basic account information needed to confirm your identity and age. It will ask for your full legal name, birthdate, residential address and email address. Make a deposit with online banking, PayPal or another payment method. Select the second chance bet, poker match or bonus back for casino games.

Big Game Squares: Win Up to $60,000 in Bonus Credits

We are just over a week away from the Super Bowl between the Seahawks and Patriots. The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites. Begin placing same-game parlays to enter Big Game Squares. You’ll have a chance of winning up to $60,000 in bonus credits. For example, place a $50 same-game parlay to earn three boosted squares.

All your wagers on BetRivers will go toward earning perks through iRush Rewards. This is one of our favorite loyalty programs because of the number of options. You’ll receive Loyalty Level Points, Tier Points and Bonus Store Points.

Sign up through the links above to use the BetRivers promo code WTOP. Claim a $500 second chance bet, $500 casino bonus or $1,000 poker bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.