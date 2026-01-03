Betr Promo Code WTOP: Claim $210 Bonus for NFL Week 18 Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Gear up for the last week of the NFL regular season with the Betr promo code WTOP to receive bonuses to use for the two NFL games today between the Buccaneers-Panthers and 49ers-Seahawks. All new DFS users who sign up are able to receive $210 total in bonuses to use as the calendar shifts to 2026.







Create a new account and claim an instant $10 bonus simply from signing up and creating a new account. The next bonus comes from a 50% deposit match, which can be up to $200. So, put these together to claim a total of $210 in bonuses to use on the NFL Saturday and Sunday.

Both of these NFL games have huge stakes, especially with the night game between the 49ers and Seahawks. The winner of that game gets to be the No. 1 seed in the entire NFC playoffs, guaranteeing home field advantage throughout. The loser could drop all the way to the 6 seed depending on how things play out Sunday.

Sign up with the Betr promo code WTOP to claim $210 in bonuses for the NFL today.

Betr Promo Code WTOP for $210 NFL Bonus

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus + 50% Deposit Match Up To $200 In-App Promos 2-Pick Mystery Multiplier, Injury Protection, Ballers Club, Giveaways, etc. Bonus Last Verified On January 3, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There is two parts to this welcome offer on Betr, and redeeming both is how you are able to claim the full $210 in bonuses.The first part of it comes over from creating a new account, which allows you to receive a $10 bonus.

The remaining $200 come from a 50% deposit match, with the max you can claim being $200. So, if you deposit $400 into your account, Betr will match 50% of that, getting you to the $200 total.

How to Redeem the Betr Promo Code WTOP

New customers can complete these easy steps to lock-in a bonus for NFL picks today. It only takes a couple of minutes to create an account.

Head to the app and use the Betr promo code WTOP. Fill in your email address, full name, date of birth, etc. to verify your identity and age. Make a deposit using an accepted payment method, such as a debit card or PayPal.

The first $10 bonus is awarded after registration. And the following bonus will come from a 50% deposit match. Claim the max $200 bonus by making a $400 deposit.

NFL Promotions Saturday via Betr

Without even diving too much into the games, there are two promotions out there for these NFL games today:

Bucky Irving more than 71.5 rushing + receiving yards. Discounted down from 79.5

George Kittle Anytime TD. Nuked for a higher payout

After looking at the promotions, the rest are standard NFL player prop entries that you can select more or less than, depending on how you think the player is going to perform. Here are some examples from each game: