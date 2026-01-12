BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Texans vs. Steelers Wild Card Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to make your favorite wager on the Texans vs. Steelers. Register here in most states to activate this welcome offer. Sign up here with code TOP150 in NJ, PA, MI and WV to win bonus bets instead.

















Wager up to $1,500 on an NFL game after applying the BetMGM bonus code. A loss will cause a bonus refund, meaning you can be more aggressive than usual knowing a second chance will be available. New users in select states can win a $10 bet to score a $150 bonus.

It’s the final NFL game of the wild-card round on Monday night in Pittsburgh. The Texans will be taking on the Steelers at 8:15 pm ET. The winning team will move on to face the Patriots in the divisional round.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for the NFL Playoffs

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos for the NFL NFL Playoffs Odds Boost Token, NFL No-Sweat Token, Any Sport Parlay Boost, Second Chance TD, College Basketball Odds Boost Token, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 12, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Texans are three-point favorites on the road. They’ve been one of the hottest teams in the NFL, winning their last nine games. On the other side, Mike Tomlin and the Steelers are looking for their first playoff win since 2016. The Texans have an incredible defense, so it’s not a surprise to see a low total at 38 points.

Start by placing your initial bet with one of the welcome offers. Then, you can use an odds boost token and no-sweat token. You’ll also find a Lion’s Boost for betting on CJ Stroud or Aaron Rodgers to have more passing yards.

Opt-in to the “Second Chance” promo and bet on any player to score the first touchdown of the game. If they score second, you’ll get cash back. Woody Marks has the best odds to find the end zone first, followed by Nico Collins and Kenneth Gainwell.

How to Sign Up with the BetMGM Bonus Code

New customers can follow our guide to place a hefty wager or win bonus bets for the NFL playoffs:

Follow the links on this page to use a BetMGM bonus code. Enter your name, birthdate, residential address, email, etc. Use PayPal, a debit card, online banking or another payment method to make a deposit.

Place a bet up to $1,500 with code TOP1500. A loss of $50 or more will release five bonus bets as a refund. Those in NJ, PA, MI and WV who use code TOP150 can win a $10 wager to collect a $150 bonus.

Any Sport Parlay Boost Token on Monday

BetMGM regularly adds bonuses for existing customers, such as the Any Sport Parlay Boost Token on Monday. It can be used for any of the NBA games, such as the Celtics vs. Pacers, Lakers vs. Kings or Hornets vs. Clippers. Be on the lookout for additional offers next weekend for the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

Register through the links above to use a BetMGM bonus code. Start with a $1,500 first bet or win a $150 bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.