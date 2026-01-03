BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for NFL Week 18 Saturday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Make your favorite wager on the Seahawks vs. 49ers with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. Register here in most states to claim this first-bet offer. Sign up here with code TOP150 in NJ, PA, MI and WV to win bonus bets.









Wager up to $1,500 on an NFL game after applying the BetMGM bonus code. If it doesn’t win, you’ll get a bonus refund to use toward other matchups. New customers in select states can redeem a $150 bonus instead by winning a $10 wager.

The NFC West battle in Seattle will decide which team wins the division and gets the top seed in the conference. The winner will get a first-round bye in the playoffs, along with home-field advantage.

Follow the links above to use the best BetMGM bonus code in your state for NFL Week 18. Claim a $1,500 first bet or win a $150 bonus.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for the Seahawks-49ers

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus With a Win (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos for the NFL Pro Football Boost Pack, NHL $10K Jackpot, NFL First TD Second Chance, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 3, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

These teams met back in Week 1 of the season, with the 49ers getting the win at home 17-3. This time around, San Francisco is battling some injuries. That has a lot to do with the Seahawks being a 2.5-point favorite on the road.

Browse through the different markets to find your favorite option for an opening wager. Then, use a Pro Football Boost Pack and the “Second Chance” TD offer. Bet on any player to score the opening touchdown of the game and get cash back if they score second. Christian McCaffrey has the best odds to be the first player in the end zone, followed by Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Zach Charbonnet.

Guide to Register with the BetMGM Bonus Code

New customers in eligible states can complete these easy steps to claim a hefty first bet or a bonus for NFL Week 18:

Follow the links on this page to use a BetMGM bonus code. Fill in your name, email, birthdate, etc. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method. Wager up to $1,500 with code TOP1500 and get a bonus refund after a loss. Or win a $10 bet with code TOP150 in NJ, PA, MI and WV to gain a $150 bonus.

Other Week 18 Games on Sunday

These are all the other NFL games in Week 18, with some meaning much more than others. Check the promotions tab for the matchup on Sunday night in Pittsburgh as the AFC North title is determined.

Saints vs. Falcons

Browns vs. Bengals

Packers vs. Vikings

Cowboys vs. Giants

Titans vs. Jaguars

Colts vs. Texans

Jets vs. Bills

Lions vs. Bears

Chargers vs. Broncos

Chiefs vs. Raiders

Cardinals vs. Rams

Dolphins vs. Patriots

Commanders vs. Eagles

Ravens vs. Steelers

Sign up with the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to claim a $1,500 first bet. Use code TOP150 in select states to win a $150 bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.