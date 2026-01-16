BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for NFL Playoffs, NBA Games (Jan. 16)

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Take in all the action on Friday night with six NBA games, and get an overnight look ahead on the NFL playoffs starting Saturday by redeeming the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. All new users who sign up are able to claim one of two fantastic welcome offers on BetMGM, depending on the state you are located in.







The majority of users will receive a $1,500 first bet offer. Take a chance on a bet you are confident in on either the NBA tonight or NFL games this weekend, knowing that you have the comfort of a bonus bet coming your way if that initial wager settles as a loss.

If you are in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, the sportsbook gives you a smaller entry point deal. Bet just $10 on any NBA or NFL market and get back a $150 bonus if that wager settles as a win.

Take advantage of this opportunity to redeem the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 to receive either a $1,500 first bet offer or $150 bonus with a winning wager.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Claims NFL, NBA Bonus Welcome Offer

There are two offers on the table for new users of BetMGM, all depending on the state you are located in.

Most states will be able to back up a large wager on the app thanks to the $1,500 first bet offer. While you do not have to use the full amount, of course, this offer allows you to receive bonus funds if your first wager on the app settles as a loss.

That said, select states (MI, NJ, PA, NJ) will instead receive a safer, but lower payout offer. With this one, place a $10 wager on the app and receive $150 in bonus bets back if your first wager wins. The minimum odds are set at -500, which means you could trust the Seahawks to win as 7-point, -350 moneyline favorites against the 49ers on Saturday night and cash out if they avoid the upset.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: How to Sign Up & Get Started

Before you register the BetMGM bonus code, turn on the location settings of your cell phone or home computer so that the proper welcome deal gets locked into your new account. Then, use the following details to complete your application:

Legal name

Date of birth

Residential address

Payment option, like a credit card or ApplePay

Initial deposit to cover your starting wager

BetMGM will give you seven (7) days to use any bonus bets you receive during this promotional period. Bets left unused after that time period will no longer be valid with the sportsbook.

Best NFL Promotions This Weekend

BetMGM is upping the ante by providing one of the best NFL promotions you will see this weekend for the Divisional Round of the games. It is called the BetMGM First TD Second Chance promo, which allows you to receive bonus bets back on the first touchdown market on any game of your choosing this weekend.

The way this promotion works is, place a wager on who you think is going to score the first TD of the Bills-Broncos, 49ers-Seahawks, or the other two NFL Divisional Round games this weekend, and if your selected player ends up scoring the second touchdown of the game as opposed to the first one, you will receive your stake back in bonus bets.

There is no worse feeling than seeing your guy score the second TD instead of the first, but at least this way there is some reprieve if that happens to you.