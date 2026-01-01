BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 New Year’s College Football Playoff Bonus

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into 2026 the right way by redeeming the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 in time for the three College Football Playoff games on New Years Day. All new users are able to redeem one of two fantastic welcome offers on BetMGM, depending on your location. Claim either a $150 bonus with a winning wager in select states, or a $1,500 first bet offer in all others via this BetMGM welcome offer here .

The majority of users will receive $1,500 first bet. Place your first wager on the app up to $1,500, and a loss will trigger a bonus refund of the amount of your initial wager. In select states (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only), can get a $150 bonus after winning your first wager on the app.

There are three fantastic college football games to check out on January 1st, with the slate starting early with Oregon vs. Texas Tech at noon eastern.

Sign up and redeem the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500. Start with a $1,500 first bet or claim a $150 bonus.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 for $1,500 First Bet or $150 Bonus

BetMGM Promo Code TOP150 or TOP1500 New User Offer Bet $10, Win $150 Bonus (NJ, PA, MI and WV Only) or $1,500 First Bet In-App Promos for the NFL Football No Sweat Token, CFB Playoff Odds Boost, $100K Football Frenzy, NBA Odds Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Players 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 1, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Create a new account to get started, and, from there, BetMGM will use your location services on your device to upload the correct offer into your account. Redeem either a $150 bonus with a winning wager in select states, or a $1,500 first bet offer to back up your first wager on the app.

How to Redeem the BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

It doesn’t take long to create an account. Complete these steps to place your initial wager with this welcome offer:

Head to the sportsbook and use the BetMGM promo code TOP1500. Enter your name, email, birthdate and other account info. Use PayPal, online banking or a debit card to make a deposit. Wager up to $1,500 and get a bonus refund if it loses.

Follow the other links when using the code TOP150 in NJ, PA, MI and WV. Win a $10 bet on MNF tonight, or any other sport, to receive a $150 bonus.

Best NCAAF Betting Promos via BetMGM

Between the three CFB Playoff games on Thursday, BetMGM has you covered with a couple different promotions for the games. All standard markets are available for these games, of course, ranging from main lines and alternate markets, but you can enhance the experience by checking out the promotions as well.

For example, you can redeem both a no sweat bet and an odds boost for these games. Receive bonus bets back on one NCAAF wager, and boost the odds of another one thanks to BetMGM.

First things first, however, is to sign up and redeem the best welcome offer in your state.